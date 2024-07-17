My Hero Academia Cosplay Floats With Uravity

My Hero Academia is ending this summer as Kohei Horikoshi is in the middle of the Prologue Arc that followed the world-shattering final fight. One of the longest-running questions in the history of the superhero shonen series has been whether or not Ochaco will finally have the strength to reveal her crush on Izuku Midoriya. Now that the heroes are braving a brand new future, Uravity is sure to play a fundamental role in the manga’s final chapters. One cosplayer has once again focused on Ochaco as anime fans steel themselves for the grand finale of My Hero Academia.

While the final fight has ended in My Hero Academia’s manga, it is still well underway in the anime adaptation from Studio Bones. Earlier in the seventh season, viewers were able to see a brief confrontation between Uravity and Toga, as the blood-drinking supervillain was able to divert Deku from his confrontation with Shigaraki. Stating that she wanted nothing more than for Midoriya to be her boyfriend and to live in a world where heroes couldn’t stop her from living out her twisted desires, Ochaco seems as though she is on a collision course with Toga in this twisted love triangle.

Defying Uravity

While things might be dire in My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, the superhero shonen series hasn’t always had dark clouds hanging over it. In starting her superhero career, Ochaco was simply trying to make enough money to support her family but has since changed her mind thanks to Deku’s influence. Coming to the realization that she wanted to make innocent civilians smile, Ochaco no longer is strictly about making money as a crime fighter.

Defeating Toga in the anime is going to be no easy feat for Uravity. Despite the fact that she has been training her Quirk, Toga has evolved to the point wherein she can utilize the superpowers of others whose blood she drinks. Thanks to this new ability, Toga has an ace up her sleeve in the form of Twice’s blood, meaning she will have the power to utilize the duplicating villain’s ultimate move, “Sad Man’s Dance”.

