My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Hawks Art For Latest Episode

The sixth season of My Hero Academia has brought the Paranormal Liberation War to a close, and despite the heroes barely managing to get a win against Shigaraki and his forces, Hero Society is hanging on by a thread. With the number two hero recovering from the wound inflicted on him by Dabi, the son of Endeavor and brother of Shoto Todoroki, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared new art to honor the winger wonder as the latest episode of the anime looks closer at Hawks' tragic upbringing.

While the major bombshell that was dropped by Dabi to the general public was the fact that he was a part of the Todoroki family, the hot-headed villain also took the opportunity to share the fact that Hawks was responsible for the death of Twice. Despite forming a friendship with the duplicating antagonist, Hawks came to the realization that Twice's Quirk made him one of the most dangerous villains working under Shigaraki, putting the light-hearted foe on the top of the number two hero's list. Twice's death has now been leaked to the public, with Hawks inadvertently driving a major stake into the heart of society's trust in the crime fighters, as My Hero Academia continues to present.

My Hawks Academia

Creator Kohei Horikoshi shared the new sketch of Hawks, with the latest episode of My Hero Academia mostly focusing on the number two hero's upbringing, which saw the winged wonder living with abusive parents who were attempting to escape the long arm of the law:

For the majority of the latest anime episode, Hawks was joined by Best Jeanist, with the pair of top heroes doing their best to help in stopping the crime that is running rampant following the many prison breaks caused by Shigaraki, All For One, the High-End Nomu, and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. While still struggling with the action that he took against Twice, as the two formed a friendship while Hawks was undercover, the number two hero has resolved to be more like the villain in giving his life to save others, regardless of who they might be.

