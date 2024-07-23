My Hero Academia Creator Shares Peek at Studio in New Interview

My Hero Academia ends on August 3rd and creator Kohei Horikoshi is surely looking forward to his upcoming retirement. For over a decade, the manga artist has been forging the story of Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A as they attempt to both hold Hero Society together and create a brighter future. Stepping away from the drawing desk for a brief moment, Horikoshi took the chance to show off his new office where he both creates the world of UA Academy while simultaneously celebrating the beloved superhero shonen series.

This summer marks a major period for Class 1-A and not just because the manga will debut its final chapter. The seventh season of the anime is still in the heat of the battle against Shigaraki and All For One while the fourth film of the shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, will focus on the fight against Dark Might. However the series ends, it’s impossible to deny the vast influence that the series has had on the anime world. While its debatable which shonen series is the best, My Hero Academia might have cornered the market when it comes to superhero shonen.

My Hero Academia: Where The Magic is Made

In a recent interview, Kohei Horikoshi stated that the ending of the series is right around the corner. Coming to a close early next month, here’s what Horikoshi had to say, “We’re in the final stretch of the manga serialization. There aren’t many chapters left, but I want to ensure that the readers feel it’s worth sticking with to the end. Your tough but warm support keeps me going, so please continue reading!”

While Horikoshi hasn’t hinted recently at what he is looking to do once My Hero Academia ends, the artist might have given us a hint in 2022. Thanks to a quote from Horikoshi himself, the mangaka might be looking to take a crack at the horror genre once Deku and his allies walk into the sunset. Most specifically, Horikoshi stated, “I want to try drawing a horror manga, but just a little.”

