My Hero Academia Creator Shows Dragon Ball Love With Newest Season 5 Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator showed Dragon Ball some major love with their newest sketch for Season 5! My Hero Academia is now airing new episodes as its fifth season runs as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and part of the fun each week is seeing series creator Kohei Horikoshi hyped for the upcoming new episode as well. Each new episode of the series is usually accompanied by a new sketch from the series creator, and the newest highlights the release of Episode 94 of the series and the characters involved.

The second match between Class 1-A and 1-B continues with the Joint Training exercise arc currently running in My Hero Academia's fifth season, and Episode 94 of the series focuses on Momo Yaoyorozu's team as they handle the plan sprung by Itsuka Kendo's team. But in the sketch, the two classes are enjoying some manga instead. Even more intriguing is the fact they're enjoying Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball.

As for how each of the young heroes are reacting to the manga, here's a helpful translation of the sketch from @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

Horikoshi has a new sketch for today's Boku No Hero Academia Episode 94 featuring Class A & Class B hanging out together and reading Dragon Ball manga. Kinoko adds mushroom puns into her speech, so I tried to emulate that haha. Kuroiro and his crush on Kinoko is super funny too. pic.twitter.com/Ju86Qj0oto — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 1, 2021

The Joint Training arc might currently be the focus of the anime's fifth season, but the series has already teased what we can expect through the rest of the season. Assuming this newest arc takes up the first cour of the series (which means running until the end of the Spring 2021 anime season), then the final two arcs teased through the fifth season's promotional materials will be lighting up screens this Summer.

But we'll just have to see as the new episodes continue! What do you think of My Hero Academia's fifth season return so far? What did you think of the newest episode? Curious to see how the rest of the Class 1-A and 1-B battle shakes out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!