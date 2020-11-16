My Hero Academia Reveals How Toya Todoroki Was Killed

✖

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 291 below! My Hero Academia has revealed how Toya Todoroki was killed in the newest chapter of the series. The climax of the war between the heroes and villains has reached an intense new level as Dabi revealed he had several major secrets for the Todoroki family. Taking his chance upon reuniting with Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki when he and the other League of Villains members made their way to Tomura Shigaraki's side on Gigantomachia's back, Dabi spent the last chapter of the series revealing to the rest of the world that he was in fact the long lost Toya Todoroki.

This reveal, however, sparked some major questions as Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki family had believed Toya had died. This even weighed on Endeavor's mind through the rest of his career as a hero, and the newest chapter of the series takes this one step further when it explained how Endeavor saw Toya die.

Chapter 291 of the series begins with Endeavor's perspective on the reveal as he thinks back to Toya. He mentions how he used to go up to Sekoto Peak to train, and it was there that Toya had burned to death. It's implied that one of Endeavor's training routines had inadvertently resulted in Toya's death, but that's not quite confirmed.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Still, Endeavor reveals that the fire was burning over 2000 degrees celsius and as a result there was no body left to be found. Even his bones were said to be burned to ash, and had been scattered through the wind. Only a fragment of his jawbone remained, yet there was still a part of Endeavor that seemed to hold out hope as he didn't quite believed Toya had died.

This turns out to be the case as Dabi even reveals that he has a DNA test to prove he is in fact the long lost Todoroki. This means there are still several questions needing to be answered about how Toya became Dabi. The burns on his skin might be remnants of that initial fire, hastily patched together with other parts to keep him alive, or it could be a result of his own quirk being too hot for his body to handle.

If Endeavor never found a body, who did? How did Toya die in the fire, yet escape and eventually become Dabi? What do you think? How do you feel about Dabi's Todoroki revelations so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!