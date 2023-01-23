My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Brings Back Major Villain for Last-Minute Deku Save

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the final phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has brought back a major fan-favorite villain to the series for a last minute save of Izuku Midoriya! Things have taken a turn for the worse as despite Deku unleashing the power of the final quirk within One For All, it was still far from enough to take down Tomura Shigaraki. In fact, he and All For One are now much stronger than ever as they have broken free from Shota Aizawa's Erasure.

With Shigaraki now readying for his next real move, and Deku still recovering from the after effects of using Gearshift in the battle already, this made for a point where Deku could not act fast enough to counter Shigaraki's decay. But thankfully as the chapter comes to an end, and Shigaraki's hand is about to make contact with the ground, Deku's saved fairly quickly as he gets some last-minute help from the unexpected Lady Nagant (who has now returned to the action).

This really is it. The name fits for the final act and will likely be maintained for a while longer.

Nagant & Gentle are the best support Deku could've asked for against Shigaraki too & he facilitated their help through his own Heroism. 👏🏽#MHA378 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia378 pic.twitter.com/A5ve11VrKF — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 22, 2023

How Does Lady Nagant Return to My Hero Academia?

The last time we had seen Lady Nagant in action, she ultimately was inspired by Deku's actions and was caught in the midst of a booby trap explosion All For One gave her within her granted ability. There had been no updates on her current status since that fight since things only got more complicated for Deku from that point on, but thankfully she seems to be back up and running with only some physical damage due to the explosion.

Chapter 378 of My Hero Academia continues U.A. High School's plummet towards the ground, and the police reveal some final additions to their overall team. Gentle Criminal made his return to the series to save the school itself from falling completely, but he's not the only one. When Shigaraki recovers and prepares to use decay, one of Nagant's bullets pierces his wrist and completely shoots off his hand. It's revealed that she's posted far away and took the shot, teasing that Nagant is working her way back around to fighting for the heroes again.

