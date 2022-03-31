My Hero Academia Explains How Endeavor's Sidekicks Really Feel About His Family Trouble

✖

My Hero Academia is now airing even more of the Todoroki Family's dirty laundry, and the newest chapter of the series gave insight as to how Endeavor's own sidekicks feel about the situation. Endeavor's time as the number two (and then number one) hero has been one of the major through lines of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as a whole as he's been a showcase of the darker side of this pro hero society, and as the series continued fans got to see just how troubled and abused he left his family as a result of his singularly pursued interests.

The newest chapter of the series continues the final war between the heroes and villains, and it's revealed that Dabi and Shoto Todoroki were brought to Kamino Ward for their final battle. Dabi is upset over the fact that Endeavor instead has been sent to All For One's battlefield for the war, but it's revealed that while this is the case, Endeavor's three sidekicks are working alongside Shoto for this fight. It's here that all three of them open up about everything that has happened to Endeavor thus far, and look towards the future anyway.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 349 of My Hero Academia revisits the fight with Dabi and he's unleashing his full flames at complete power. While Endeavor's sidekicks Kido and Onima definitely aren't strong enough to completely deal with the villain's flames but refuse to backdown either way. Kido reveals that he's determined to do the same thing he's always done, following the "main man's" orders like he's always done because he chooses to. It's a sentiment shared by the other sidekicks as well as they're determined to do their support job regardless of the man Endeavor actually is.

As Burnin explains, while Endeavor's familial drama is a "can of worms" the hero does the job he always sets out to. So while all three of them are fully aware of everything Dabi has said about the hero about the Todoroki family's dark past, they're going to do their hero jobs like they always have. It's what's more important for now. What do you think? How are you liking all of the Todoroki family drama so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!