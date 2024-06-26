My Hero Academia Is Ending in August and the Fandom Isn't Ready

My Hero Academia will bring its manga to an end on August 4th this summer, and many shonen fans are struggling with how to say goodbye to Class 1-A. Following the major implications left by the final fight featuring the young heroes and All For One, the anime's seventh season might act as the penultimate season of the anime adaptation. Running for over a decade thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka has earned his retirement but that doesn't mean all UA Academy fans are handling the finale news well. Sharing their thoughts on the ending on social media, My Hero Academia fans clearly love the superhero shonen franchise across the board.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the world is a very different place following the final fight between the light and dark sides of Hero Society. Not every hero and villain was able to come out of the battle unscathed, which is a fact that Horikoshi has taken into account with the "Epilogue Arc" running in the manga. With the final fight well underway in the anime adaptation and the battle featuring Shoto Todoroki and Dabi already seemingly coming to an end, it seems likely that season eight will be its last as its making strides in covering the events of the source material.

(Photo: Bones)

My Hero Academia Will Be Missed

If you missed the original announcement from Kohei Horikoshi regarding My Hero Academia's ending, here was the letter that the manga artist wrote for Shonen Jump, "Apologies for the two-week break! My schedule piled up... There are just five chapters left until the manga's end. Some might think, 'There's still five chapters to go?!' while others may think, 'Just five chapters left?!' but I'll do my best to make sure both camps enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others! It was a rocky road, but I was able to draw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet against in Jump!"

