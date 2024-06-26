My Hero Academia Is Ending in August and the Fandom Isn't Ready
My Hero Academia fans might never be ready to say goodbye to UA Academy.
My Hero Academia will bring its manga to an end on August 4th this summer, and many shonen fans are struggling with how to say goodbye to Class 1-A. Following the major implications left by the final fight featuring the young heroes and All For One, the anime's seventh season might act as the penultimate season of the anime adaptation. Running for over a decade thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka has earned his retirement but that doesn't mean all UA Academy fans are handling the finale news well. Sharing their thoughts on the ending on social media, My Hero Academia fans clearly love the superhero shonen franchise across the board.
Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the world is a very different place following the final fight between the light and dark sides of Hero Society. Not every hero and villain was able to come out of the battle unscathed, which is a fact that Horikoshi has taken into account with the "Epilogue Arc" running in the manga. With the final fight well underway in the anime adaptation and the battle featuring Shoto Todoroki and Dabi already seemingly coming to an end, it seems likely that season eight will be its last as its making strides in covering the events of the source material.
My Hero Academia Will Be Missed
If you missed the original announcement from Kohei Horikoshi regarding My Hero Academia's ending, here was the letter that the manga artist wrote for Shonen Jump, "Apologies for the two-week break! My schedule piled up... There are just five chapters left until the manga's end. Some might think, 'There's still five chapters to go?!' while others may think, 'Just five chapters left?!' but I'll do my best to make sure both camps enjoy these last five chapters with Deku and the others! It was a rocky road, but I was able to draw Deku and his friends for nearly 10 years thanks to everyone who kept on reading. It was a dream. Thank you so much! Well, let's meet against in Jump!"
Villain Origin Story
my hero academia ending in 5 chapters is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/H2O84h7efz— sailor kayla🌙🔜anime expo (@sailor_kayla) June 24, 2024
Academia on Titan
My Hero Academia ending?! No, I don't want that! I want Hori to keep making it for 10 years at least! pic.twitter.com/kCpLaQBLt7— Gambit🏳️🌈 (@GambitXIII) June 24, 2024
Be Happy It Happened
Don't be sad that it's ending, be happy that it happened.#MyHeroAcademia #MHA pic.twitter.com/UtASjphQeB— Vincent (@MrxVincent) June 24, 2024
It's Surreal
My Hero Academia ending is so surreal, this series has been with me since middle school https://t.co/UkLS5w669t— Ary (@DetectiveAry) June 24, 2024
Thank You Horikoshi
My Hero Academia ending feels so strange to me it got me back into watching anime. I remember binging Season 1 and watching Season 2 live. After that, I read manga and started caught up with things like Black Clover, One Piece, Dr.Stone ect.— Thunder Devil (decent dude) (@ThunderTheDevil) June 24, 2024
Thank You Horikoshi for everything pic.twitter.com/fulscl6kk3
The Chain is Broken
my hero academia is ending in five chapters!!!! pic.twitter.com/hxPNI11Kqy— maria (@touyaseyelashes) June 24, 2024
Gutted
Hearing the My Hero Academia manga will be ending soon makes me so incredibly sad.
Deku is all my time favourite anime character & the show got me back into anime entirely years ago. It holds a very special place in my heart.
Truly gutted, plus ultra 🥺💚 pic.twitter.com/toGmAoizhq— Carly ☆.𖥔 ݁ (@carlyxstella) June 24, 2024
We're All In Our Feelings
Still can’t believe my hero academia is ending pic.twitter.com/dok7Stmv3s— N • (@NlC0ROBIN) June 25, 2024
