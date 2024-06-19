My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Next NBA Collab

My Hero Academia has announced a second major collaboration with the NBA and Hyperfly is on the way with a first look at Phase 2! Last year sports fans got a pleasant surprise when it was announced that My Hero Academia would be teaming up with the NBA and Hyperfly for a special new slate of merchandise inspired by a few of the major teams in the league. But with the Boston Celtics winning the NBA Championship, My Hero Academia has announced a new team up is on the way with the Boston Celtics likely being a part of the next wave of merchandise.

My Hero Academia x NBALAB x Hyperfly have announced a Phase 2 of their special collaboration, and while a release window or date has yet to be revealed for the next wave of merchandise outside of the fact it will launch later this year, we've gotten the first look at Izuku Midoriya hooping as he's clearly using One For All to its full potential. You can check out the first look at the new My Hero Academia and NBA and Hyperfly team up below.

Congratulations Boston on a record-breaking championship! Check out this sneak peek of My Hero Academia x NBALAB x @hyperfly Phase 2 coming later this year... 🏀 #nbafinals #bostonceltics pic.twitter.com/nLbeJDBZKp — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) June 18, 2024

How to Watch and Read My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of Season 7 of the anime, and the newest episodes will continue airing through the Summer and releasing on Saturday mornings with Crunchyroll (with the English dub release a few episodes behind). You can also catch up with the first six seasons of the anime there as well along with the OVA specials released in between. They tease what to expect from the My Hero Academia anime as such:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered 'quirk,' Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

If you wanted to read ahead in the manga instead, Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga is now closer to the end than ever as it explores the fallout after the war between the heroes and villains. You can find the newest chapters with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.