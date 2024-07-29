My Hero Academia Epilogue Welcomes Shigaraki’s Second Coming

My Hero Academia is now one chapter away from bringing the manga to an end, and the newest chapter reveals just how easily a young person could become the next Tomura Shigaraki. As fans saw throughout the final fights against All For One and Shigaraki, Izuku Midoriya wanted to save the villain because he figures out that Shigaraki was instead originally an abused and frightened little boy who got shunned by society and eventually grew to want to destroy it. With the series then adding onto this with All For One actually breeding Shigaraki to become this avatar of hatred, it further showcased how those lost within the cracks can become villains.

With the war against the villains now over, one of the themes highlighted by the epilogue arc before My Hero Academia comes to an end is the fact that the society needs to change overall to have an actual chance at a happy ending. Fans were introduced to a mysterious new character in the previous chapters, and the newest one finally highlights this young boy as a kid who had the potential of being a new Shigaraki before some major changes take place heading into the finale.

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 introduces fans to an unnamed character who explains they had been shunned by the rest of their family due to a “freak variant” of their quirk unrelated to the rest of their family history. The family had tied them up and locked them in the basement, and the child began to cry so much that the family eventually sewed their mouth shut to keep it from opening. When the war broke out, their family had abandoned them and they finally escaped the basement when the house had been cut through during all of the fights.

This new character begins to hate to see the sight of people being so happy despite the fact they’ve spent so much time sad and scared. Wandering out into the street and their quirk beginning to activate, an older woman reaches out to him. She’s the older woman who once ignored a distressed Shigaraki in his youth, but had since been inspired by seeing Deku fight that she’s overcoming her own fears and helping someone who looks like they’re in need. The boy begins to cry, and it’s clear they’ve avoided a disastrous future where this kid could have become just like the discarded members of the League of Villains.

It’s a showcase of how Deku’s actions inspired the public to become heroes in their own right, and is offering actual change to hero society rather than just ending this fight for now only to then lead to one later. It’s likely going to be a much more peaceful society from this point on.