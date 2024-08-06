My Hero Academia Time Skip Turns Shoji Into a Humanitarian Hero

My Hero Academia brought the long running manga to an end, and the time skip in its final chapter has turned Mezo Shoji into a humanitarian pro hero in the future. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia brought the manga to an end ten years after it first made its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the final chapter of the series gives fans a glimpse at the kinds of futures that were set for Izuku Midoriya and the other young members of Class 1-A. With the finale sending the series into the future, fans got to see what kind of heroes they turned out to be.

My Hero Academia‘s final chapter moves the series forward eight years into the future after Deku and the others graduate from U.A. Academy, and with its ending shares a look at how some of the young heroes have gone on to different kinds of goals as heroes. For Shoji, he’s actually being awarded for all the good he’s done for Heteromorphs in society (which is something he’s been fighting for especially after the fight with Spinner in the final war against the villains) and has been pushing to move that in a better direction ever since the war.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430

My Hero Academia: Mezo Shoji’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 sees Shoji eight years later being awarded with the Imamura Peace Prize. During the ceremony it’s revealed that since making his debut as an official pro hero, Shoji has been focusing his efforts on trying to find the most peaceful resolutions to conflicts that had been sparked due to discrimination over body types. Although great strides had been made since the war, it’s still something that Japan is dealing with in the rural areas and more.

Shoji’s still humble in all of this, however, as he credits this with all of those who joined in the Heteromorph uprising during the war. He’s been using their resolve to really make a difference, and it’s clear that Shoji has been key in helping to really make change in hero society. That discrimination was one of the big issues that helped villains like Spinner and Toga to flourish in their own ways, and now thanks to Shoji and others, there’s a chance that Japan will avoid seeing more villains like this appear in the future.