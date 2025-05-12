My Hero Academia’s New Release Reveals Hottest Version of One Pro Hero

From muscular bunny girls like Mirko to laidback charmers like Hawks, My Hero Academia’s pro-heroes definitely have some of the best designs in the series that cater to nearly every audience. It’s easy to see why the pro-heroes, even the quirkiest of them, like Best Jeanist, are so popular among fans. Having said that, if there’s one underrated favorite in the series, it would have to be Shoto Aizawa, Class 1-A’s ever-tired homeroom teacher, formally also known as Eraserhead, and My Hero Academia’s latest release just gave him a whole new look, making him more attractive than ever.

Besides the epilogue in Chapter 430, My Hero Academia also released a whole new extended epilogue branded as Chapter 431 in its final volume. This final chapter debuts the adult versions of many beloved My Hero Academia characters, including the post-timeskip version of Aizawa, who is surprisingly featured with short hair for the first time in the entire series. Furthermore, in My Hero Academia’s recently released final fanbook, Ultra Age, Horikoshi was asked if there was any particular reason for Aizawa’s short hair in Chapter 431. In response, Horikoshi revealed that Aizawa only gets his hair cut once every few years, and this appearance in the final chapter just so happened to be one of the instances when he’d recently gotten it trimmed. Horikoshi’s response reads, “Aizawa thinks cutting hair is a waste of time, so he just grows it out. He only cuts his hair once every few years. Coincidentally, that just happened to be one of those times.”

Question: In the last chapter, Aizawa's hair is short. Is there a reason for that?



Horikoshi: Aizawa thinks cutting hair is a waste of time, so he just grows it out. He only cuts his hair once every few years. Coincidentally, that just happened to be one of those times. pic.twitter.com/GSqtK4Ix1S — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 1, 2025

My Hero Academia’s Epilogue Gives Aizawa a Whole New Look

As far as Aizawa’s design goes, his long hair, under-eye bags, and his long cloth scarf have become quite synonymous with him over the years and easily make up his most iconic look. Having said that, the latter half of My Hero Academia also saw Aizawa don an eye patch after losing his eye to Shigaraki. While he essentially lost use of his quirk, the eye patch did make him look infinitely cooler, though his new short-haired design may have just beaten the competition for Aizawa’s hottest look yet.

As seen in Chapter 431, Aizawa’s short hair still manages to cover his missing eye, and the pro-hero, for the most part, still looks largely the same eight years later, still donning his iconic cloth scarf and dark undereye circles, albeit with a bit more stubble. Though Aizawa has had his long, shaggy hair since he was a student at U.A. himself, there’s no denying the new look is quite refreshing.

In fact, given that Aizawa’s hair floating up used to be one of the biggest tells of his quirk being active, fans have questioned for years why he didn’t simply trim his hair short. Well, thanks to the latest My Hero Academia fanbook, fans finally have their answers, and the explanation could not be more characteristically accurate. As for the Aizawa simps, the only hope is that My Hero Academia’s anime also adapts the entire epilogue for the final season, including this version of Aizawa.

Source: @aitaikimochi on X.