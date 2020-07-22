My Hero Academia Fan Creates Hilarious (and NSFW) Funko for Mirio

✖

My Hero Academia did a lot of good with its most recent season, but fans agree it peaked with its introduction of Mirio Togata. The boy has become an integral part of the series in the aftermath of season four, and it comes as little surprise. After all, Mirio's power and attitude help him fit right in with our heroes... so you can see why fans are geeking out over a certain NSFW custom Funko of the boy.

But don't get it twisted! There is nothing salacious about this perfect Pop! Thanks to the Reddit user Fumbles_McCoy_, fans can immortalize one of Mirio's best moments from the anime in Funo form. After all, they have a custom figure of Mirio in the buff posing, and fans will remember the moment from Mirio's introduction to Class 1-A.

As you can see below, the hilarious figure comes in a box with a giant CENSORED sticker covering his - um - privates. Mirio looks unashamed in every way as he stands with feet spread and arms flexed to show his muscles. With his abs on full display, Mirio is channeling his inner bodybuilder with this Pop, and fans have seen this stance before.

After all, this is how Mirio was introduced to Class 1-A way back in the day. If you will recall, the end of My Hero Academia season three welcomed Mirio and his friends to the anime. It was there Class 1-A got the chance to fight Mirio, but the older student's quirk did not work well with clothes. That is why the kids were shocked when Mirio began fighting them in the nude, and he caught them all off guard with this brazen pose.

Now, this custom Funko has brought the hilarious moment to life, but don't hold your breath for an official figure. Funko could try its hand at this figure, but it would have to get creative if it wants to make it past the censors.

Would you be down to add a Funko like this to your My Hero Academia collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.