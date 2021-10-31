My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Halloween With Adorable Sketch

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday with some adorable new art imagining Eri’s trick or treating! The My Hero Academia franchise has had a splendid year thus far with not only the successful release of its fifth anime season (with a sixth already confirmed to be on the way), but its third feature film as well. During all of this, the manga even reached a new phase with not only the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, but with the start to what Horikoshi refers to as the “Final Act” of the series overall.

Horikoshi has lots of reasons to look back on the year fondly, and it seems the creator is starting with a fun celebration of the Halloween holiday with a fun and adorable new sketch imagining Eri out trick or treating with Nejire Hado and Shoto Todoroki. With Halloween a holiday left unexplored in the main series, sketches like this are the only way we’d get to see the characters take on such drastic new looks that would make for an adorable makeover for the series itself. Check it out below as shared on Horikoshi’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/horikoshiko/status/1454430976369590272?s=20

It’s probably going to be a while before Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of the series are able to relax and celebrate the holidays like this. Both the anime and manga are getting ready for an intense new wave of battles as the sixth season of the anime is getting ready to kick off the massive war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the manga seems to be getting ready to kick off yet another war that will likely involve heroes and villains from all over the world. Either way, it’s going to be a rough road ahead.

There has yet to be a release window or date set for Season 6 of the anime so far, but the manga is continuing with new entries each week as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Fans interested in checking out more of Horikoshi’s art directly should check out the manga’s weekly updates to not only catch up with the series’ story, but enjoy more of Horikoshi’s art first hand. But what do you think of these Halloween makeovers for Eri and the others? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!