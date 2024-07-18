My Hero Academia Stars Mingle in Special New Anime Promo

My Hero Academia is preparing to bring both the story of its heroes and villains to an end next month. For quite some time, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been setting the stage for the superhero shonen series to take a bow. While Horikoshi hasn’t confirmed if he has a sequel and/or spin-off in mind, that doesn’t lessen the impact that Deku, Shigaraki, and their fellow Quirk wielders have had on the anime landscape in their history. In one promo before the series finale, the heroes and villains stand side-by-side to highlight the beloved franchise once again.

My Hero Academia is a shonen series that focuses on generations, taking a page from series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto. While the battle featuring Deku and Shigaraki coming to blows might be considered the biggest forging Hero Society’s future, anime fans are also experiencing past generations going to war as Endeavor and Hawks take on All For One. As the final chapter arrives this August, manga readers will be able to see how far into the future we are able to see the current generation and whether or not we’ll see a new generation step up to the plate now that Class 1-A has proven itself.

My Hero Academia: Heroes And Villains

At an upcoming My Hero Academia Pop-Up Shop in Japan, a new image was forged that unites Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga. Throughout the history of the shonen series, there was never a threat that united the League of Villains with UA Academy. Should the universe one day return, it would be interesting to see what the future would hold for UA Academy.

NEW ILLUSTRATION FOR Baseyard Tokyo MY HERO ACADEMIA POP UP SHOP!!! pic.twitter.com/PYGn5wvC38 — ever (@DabisPoleDance) July 10, 2024

While the manga is ending this summer, the anime adaptation is deep in the thick of the final fight. When last we left the heroes, the top heroes were still attempting to take down All For One while Bakugo unleashed his ultimate attack against Shigaraki. Unfortunately for Murder God Dynamight, the assault was unsuccessful in taking down the decaying antagonist and leaves the explosive hero in a tricky situation.

