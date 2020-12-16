My Hero Academia Reveals How Powerful the New Nomu Are

✖

My Hero Academia's War Arc has seen the heroes of UA Academy and the professional heroes facing off against their toughest challenge to date in the forms of Shigaraki and his army of villains, with the latter's forces also being joined by the creations of Dr. Garaki in the High-End Nomu! With the Nomu themselves being powerful enough to cut a swath through a number of heroes, one hero is able to decipher just how powerful these "High Ends" are, which continues to spell big trouble for the heroes within the Paranormal Liberation War!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 294, you might want to steer clear as we're steering directly into spoiler territory for the War Arc!

Mirio returned during the War Arc thanks to the power of Eri that was able to "rewind him" and thus restore his Quirk and once again turn him into the hero of Lemillion. With no time to waste, both Mirio and Best Jeanist entered the fray and have nearly taken down all of the villains, while working to bring down the High-End Nomu that were released to protect Shigaraki. With the Nomu being able to rip through Mirko and several other heroes, Lemillion lays it out just how powerful these biological nightmares are in comparison to the monsters of the past within the series!

As Lemillion notes, the Nomu that the heroes are currently fighting as a part of the War Arc are just as strong as the High End that appeared in "Kyushu", the city that saw both Endeavor and Hawks having to team up to take down only one of these creations of Dr. Garaki. Keeping this in mind, it's clear that Mirio is currently in one of the toughest battles of his life and that the heroes have some hurdles to overcome before bringing this life or death battle to a close.

With the latest installment ending with Mr. Compress sacrificing himself in order to save his friends in the League of Villains from capture, it's clear that the Paranormal Liberation War Arc has some serious aces up its sleeve before the hero/villain war comes to a close.

