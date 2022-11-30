My Hero Academia Revives SPOILER In a Wartime Twist

My Hero Academia's sixth season of its anime adaptation is focusing on quite the battle, as the heroes and villains of the Shonen franchise clash as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War. Not to be outdone, the manga is presenting readers with the Final Arc, the last battle of the franchise that sees All For One and his forces stronger than they've ever been. In the latest chapter, a surprising resurrection has taken place that has made things astronomically more difficult for the heroes of UA Academy.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 374, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoilers.

Kurogiri has been an ace in the hole for both All For One and Shigaraki, with the Nomu that used the body of Oboro having the ability to teleport to any location at will. Bringing Dabi directly to the fight between All For One, Hawks, and Endeavor, a surprising villain also makes an appearance in Twice, the happy-go-lucky antagonist who was killed by Hawks during the events of the Paranormal Liberation War.

While this might come as a shock to readers, this isn't exactly a resurrection, as this new Twice is simply Toga, using her Quirk to not only take on her fallen friend's appearance but his duplication Quirk as well. In a helpful soliloquy, All For One breaks down "Twice's" arrival on the scene:

"The death of that sad, sad man gave rise to rancor in a young woman's heart. The man would overrun the world to make good on his grudges gave that Femme Fatale just the tool she needed to bring ruin to all. Now you've got a front-row seat, Takami. Time to learn how it might have turned out if you hadn't made his death your top priority back then."

The number two hero made it his top mission to kill Twice during the previous War Arc, thanks to the villain's newfound ability to duplicate himself hundreds of thousands of times if need be, and so it comes as no surprise that Hawks is looking to do the same with Toga during this pivotal battle for Hero Society's future.

Do you think the villains have secured a victory with the arrival of Toga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.