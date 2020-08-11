My Hero Academia Brings Kirishima Full Circle with Latest Chapter

✖

My Hero Academia has been busy as of late with its burgeoning war, and manga readers have been eyeing the kids of Class 1-A real carefully. After all, the responsibility of stopping Gigantomachia has fallen on the group. The pressure is on like never before, but thanks to Kirishima, the character just came full circle in his last-ditch attempt to stop the All For One lackey.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for chapter 280 below! Please proceed with due caution:

If you have gotten the chance to check out chapter 280, you will know how hard it kicked off. The chapter followed Mina Ashido as she fought through the flames thanks to her new acid move, but things stalled when she recognized the baddie. The heroine remembered her first run-in with the villain during her middle school years, and that moment of hesitation gave Gigantomachia a window to attack.

This is where Kirishima came in. After all his training at UA Academy, the hero was ready to redeem himself. After all, Kirishima was near Ashido during her encounter with Gigantomachia back in the day. The boy couldn't bring himself to do much then, but Kirishima made up for it this time. He used his unbreakable form to save Ashido, but Kirishima did not stop there. He managed to crawl up the giant's arm and throw Momo's sedative in his mouth, so now it is just a matter of time before Gigantomachia comes tumbling down.

This impressive moment shows how far Kirishima has come since middle school, and it is easily worth celebrating. The red-haired hero has gone through so much self-doubt in his life, but his immediate move to save Ashido proves how much of that hesitation has faded away.

Are you impressed by Kirishima's growth after this chapter of My Hero Academia? Or did you believe in Red Riot this whole time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

