My Hero Academia Crossover Gives Umbrella Academy Plus Ultra Makeover

✖

Umbrella Academy recently debuted its second season on Netflix, and now it's gotten a whole new makeover with this special crossover art fusing it with Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. Together with the similarities of the two series' titles, the franchises share quite a bit in common with one another. It's not as obvious as one would expect at first glance, but both franchises feature a group of misfits aiming to become superheroes. Though their motivations are far different, both sets of characters are inevitably chasing after the same goal of keeping their loved ones and comrades safe from increasingly dangerous situations.

So while not the first two series you would think of fitting into a major crossover, it turns out that the two series blend together fantastically! Artist Prime Premme (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) shared quite the surprising crossover that fuses Umbrella Academy's characters with the cover of My Hero Academia's very first volume. In place of All Might is Luther's equally as impressive muscular form, and in place of the cheery Izuku Midoriya in the original is (an equally as cheery) Number Five's bloodiest moment from the second season. You can check out the great crossover art below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Premne (@primepremne) on Aug 9, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Unfortunately for Umbrella Academy fans who might have enjoyed the second season, a third season of the series has yet to be confirmed by Netflix as of this writing. Showrunner Steve Blackman recently dished on potential plans for the third season of the series should it get the green light, and fans are hoping this is the case considering much of the potential left unexplored by the second season's major cliffhanger. If not, maybe animation is the next route to take? As for My Hero Academia, the fifth season of the anime has previously been confirmed and it's currently in the works as of this writing. No official release date for the season has been set either.

Would Umbrella Academy make for a great anime series? Would My Hero Academia survive the jump to live action in the future? Would you watch or read a full crossover between the two series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.