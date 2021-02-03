My Hero Academia Reveals Why Hawks Was Raised by the Hero Association

✖

My Hero Academia's manga has just wrapped the cataclysmic confrontation between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front in the War Arc and taken the opportunity to explore the early life of Hawks, revealing why the Public Safety Commission decided to take in the current number two hero at a young age. With a new plan already beginning to unfurl that sees Shigaraki and his forces wasting little time in taking advantage of the chaos that is running rampant at the conclusion of the previous arc, it's clear that the heroes are going to have to heal fast to fight them!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 299, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the universe of UA Academy!

The latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's popular series took us into the childhood of Hawks, exploring his abusive parents who were keeping him trapped in a house as Hawks' father was a fugitive on the run from the police. When Hawks' father was picked up by the current number one hero Endeavor, his mother took the young aspiring hero on the run, believing that they would be convicted of harboring a felon.

When Hawks and his mother were approached by the Public Safety Commission, they offered to raise the winged wonder themselves, allowing Hawks' mother to have a new life, while her son would work to become a perfect hero that works for the Hero Association. Hawks being raised by the Public Safety Commission helped in him reaching his current spot as the number two hero, with the organization training the boy extremely hard to get him ready to enter the world of crime-fighting.

We also see a scene of just how powerful Hawks was even at a young age, with the Public Safety Commission more than likely taking note of the potential he has to be a great hero. Needless to say, the Hero Association's bet paid off and Hawks has become one of the strongest heroes in the world of My Hero Academia!

