My Hero Academia Sets Up Shoto’s New Training Regime

Shoto Todoroki has had to deal with a lot thanks in part to the abusive training of his father, Endeavor, and more recently, had quite a bit more responsibility placed on his shoulders as he is the only one who stands a chance of bringing down the villainous Dabi from his clan. With the students of Class 1-A recently gaining a slight reprieve in their battle against All For One and Shigaraki, Shoto is taking the opportunity to begin training in a completely new way that will seemingly give him an advantage of the blue flame wielder of the League of Villains.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 336, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Dabi being revealed as the oldest member of Endeavor’s family has placed Shoto Todoroki in quite the difficult position, not just in fighting his older brother, but also in developing a way to combat against the League of Villain member’s wild Quirk. With Midoriya and Bakugo training at the start of the latest chapter by working alongside one another, Shoto is training alone and working toward blending together both his mastery over fire and ice with Deku noting that the son of Endeavor is “trying something different,”:

“Still figuring it out though. I think I can control my left side just as well as my right now. In order to achieve a body, even Dabi can’t burn. Right and left, my entire body as one…”

Seemingly, the training is taking its toll on Shoto as he lets out a few coughs in his attempt to get ready for the battle against his brother. With All For One and Shigaraki having recently murdered the top hero of North America, Star And Stripe, the odds against the hero are looking worse by the minute.

Of course, this chapter doesn’t just focus on the heroes’ training, but the reveal of the traitor that is among the ranks of Class 1-A, with Aoyama being revealed to be a pawn of All For One. Given a Quirk when he previously had none, Aoyama is now working for the villain in order to save the lives of his parents, revealing his predicament to Deku.

