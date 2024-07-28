My Hero Academia Epilogue Confirms Toga’s Death

UPDATE: My Hero Academia chapter 429 confirms Toga sacrificed her own life to save Ochaco. The moment was not caught by news cameras, but even still, it allowed Ochaco to live on. Now, the hero aims to live life to its fullest for both herself and Toga.

My Hero Academia has put its pros through a lot, and right now, the manga is settling the score with its loose ends. From Deku’s quirks to the future of U.A. High School, everything is coming together in this epilogue. This week, the latest update from My Hero Academia made sure to settle the debate over Toga’s fate, and the soft confirmation is pretty heartbreaking.

The whole thing went live in My Hero Academia chapter 428 as fans reunited with Ochaco. The girl is still recovering from his near-death battle with Toga. If you can recall, the throw down saw Toga and Ochaco fight for their ideals before a truce of sorts was made. The foes ended up in each others’ arms by the end of the battle fighting to stay alive. And as most fans expected, Toga did die from her wounds.

My Hero Academia chapter 428 doesn’t spend much time going over Toga’s demise, but we see Ochaco struggling in the wake of things. She keeps referring to the end of her fight with Toga as cameras were not able to capture the ordeal. No one saw the two girls level with one another and find common ground in the midst of their differences. The world didn’t watch as Toga sacrificed her lifeblood to keep Ochaco alive. The only person who knows how the fight ended is Ochaco, and by the end of chapter 428, the weight of her grief leaves Ochaco doubled over in tears.

As the final chapters of My Hero Academia go forward, fans can expect to see just how Toga’s sacrifice has changed Ochaco. The hero-in-training has been a source of comfort for her class, but as we all know, even heroes need saving. When they are at their lowest, pros must rely on others to get back to their feet. And based on chapter 428, Deku will be the one to steady Ochaco along with Toga’s memory.

If you are not caught up with the epilogue of My Hero Academia, you can find the series on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

