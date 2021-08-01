My Hero Academia Shares Stunning Volume 31 Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia has shared the stunning cover art for Volume 31 of the series! My Hero Academia's franchise not only has a fifth season of the anime series currently airing new episodes, but also has a third feature film readying to make its full debut in Japan in just a matter of days. While all of this is happening, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is still releasing new entries as scheduled. This includes the physical volume releases of the series as well, and the next major volume is coming to Japan fairly soon.

Volume 31 of My Hero Academia is getting ready to hit shelves in Japan on August 4th, and while it's going to be a little bit longer before it gets an international release, fans can get a taste of what to expect from this newest entry with the cover art! The official Twitter account of the series shared the cover for Volume 31 that features an intense look at Izuku Midoriya and All Might as they both wield the power of One For All. You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia's manga is currently in its most intense state of affairs yet, and that's especially true for Izuku and All Might. While the two of them have been working together in secret from across the events of the series thus far, the recent events of the manga have been testing this relationship as the two of them are having to re-evaluate what the two of them mean to one another. But that's the start of their problems recently.

As for the anime, the fifth season of the series is currently in the midst of its broadcast and has reached the climax of the Endeavor Agency arc. It will be taking a short break before the release of the next episode, however, due to the Tokyo Olympics broadcast but at least the manga is still running at full steam! But what do you think?

What are your thoughts on My Hero Academia's manga lately? How do you like Volume 31's cover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!