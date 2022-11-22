My Hero Academia Takes on Marvel's Top Villains in Epic New Art

My Hero Academia recently crossed over to the world of the Marvel Universe, with Deadpool joining forces with All Might in his original manga series, Deadpool Samurai. During this latest manga crossover, the pair of costumed crime fighters fought against the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, making for quite the union between North American comic books and Japanese manga. Now, one fan artist has shared art that sees some of the best and brightest of UA Academy fighting against Marvel's biggest rogues, including the likes of Venom, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and more.

UA Academy is dealing with more villains at the moment than they ever have before, as the sixth season of the anime adaptation has seen Class 1-A joining forces with professional crime fighters in fighting against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the War Arc already seeing some massive casualties across the board, the villains have managed to get the upper-hand thanks to the awakening of Shigaraki, who now has the power of All For One at his disposal. Luckily, Shigaraki's full power has been hampered thanks in part to Eraserhead's Quirk, but the latest installment of the anime sees both Aizawa and Gran Torino potentially being taken from the battlefield.

Marvel Vs. MHA

A My Hero Academia Fan Artist shared these dazzling pieces of art as the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and more fight their way through some of the most nefarious villains in Marvel history, with the artwork even seeing Shigaraki and the Joker side-by-side in a villainous crossover:

My Hero Academia isn't the only anime franchise that the Marvel Universe has crossed into in the past, with a special one-shot focusing on both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy fighting against a number of famous behemoths that make up Attack on Titan. While there has yet to be an official anime that brings the two universes together, Marvel has dipped its toes into the anime medium before with series focused on the likes of Iron Man, the X-Men, Wolverine, and Blade. Disney+ recently saw an anime anthology created for the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Visions, which might lead the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to follow suit in the future.

Which heroes and villains from both these universes would you like to see do battle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.