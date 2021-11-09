My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Midnight to Life

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has brought Midnight to life! Although some of the other pro heroes in the series have taken center stage more in terms of the action we have seen throughout the series thus, Midnight played a crucial role as an unexpected core for much of Izuku and the other young heroes’ school life. Midnight was often the one hero from the faculty to take on the center stage at more of the public facing events such as the Sports Festival, and it’s unfortunate that the anime hasn’t shown her much in action just yet.

With the sixth season of the anime now in production, fans are beginning to wonder when Midnight will be thrown into the fray. It’s looking like the entire hero world is gearing up for a massive war coming against the Paranormal Liberation Front in the coming season, and Midnight will undoubtedly be a part of this. As fans continue to wait and wonder over Midnight’s role in the future of the anime, at least there’s a fun new way to enjoy the hero coming to life thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @wavydaesy on Instagram! Check it out below:

Midnight, along with all of the other heroes and villains, will be making a return to the anime in the coming sixth season of the series. Confirmed to be in the works shortly after the fifth season aired its final episode, there is unfortunately very little we know about Season 6’s production. While it has been announced that the sixth season will be kicking off with the Paranormal Liberation Front War of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, it has yet to be revealed just what to look forward in the sixth season.

The war gives the anime a lot of ground to cover that it could either take an entire season to flesh out (and give characters like Midnight far more screen time than they had in the manga), but the anime could really go either way. It’s going to be quite a while before it releases, let alone before we get any more new information on it, but it’s still exciting to know the anime is about to get into its most action packed arc yet upon its return. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts on Midnight and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!