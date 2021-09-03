My Hero Academia Sets Up Dabi's Icy New Enemy

✖

The My Villain Academia Arc is easily one of the biggest stories to be told in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, pitting the League of Villains against the Meta Liberation Army to decide who will be the dominant force in the world of UA Academy antagonists. With each of the members of the League having their own unique battles, the mysterious flame wielder Dabi has seemingly been placed against the perfect enemy, with Re-Destro sending the icy villain known as Geten into a battle that will continue in the next episode of this long-awaited arc.

In the previous episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, we had the opportunity to see some major developments for both Toga and Shigaraki, with each of their origins being further explored. As we witnessed, Toga originally had attempted to mask her love of blood but was unable to function in normal society as a result. Slipping into the League of Villains, Toga found a place for herself and is attempting to carve out a world that will cherish her strength. On the flip side, Shigaraki was able to develop new abilities with his Quirk, managing to decay targets without even touching them, as we learned more about the tragedy that sent him spiraling into the arms of All For One.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Dabi himself is still a big mystery in the anime, but his identity has been revealed in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga. Though his blue flames can burn through nearly anything, the MLA member of Geten, the icy Quirk wielder that has been pitting against Dabi, is seemingly the perfect opponent for the League of Villains member. With the Meta Liberation Army having over one hundred thousand members to its name, even if Dabi scores a victory against Geten, the war is far from over.

The next episode of My Hero Academia will also feature a look into the past of Twice, the duplicating villain that has a crush on Toga, while also seeing Shigaraki battling against Re-Destro for the first time. Needless to say, the world of UA Academy will be forever changed one way or the other as a result of the Villain Civil War.

Who do you think will come out on top in this battle between fire and ice? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.