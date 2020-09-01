My Hero Academia Face Masks Are Here to Save the Day

✖

The entertainment world was hit hard the coronavirus pandemic, with the medium of anime being no exception, but one of the most popular series currently airing in My Hero Academia is releasing some face masks that are stamped with the top students of UA Academy to help in the fight against COVID-19! Though My Hero Academia's anime series was lucky in that its fourth season had already finished production when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting the entertainment world, the manga was delayed sporadically as a result of the creative minds behind the Shonen Jump series having to help "flatten the curve".

Often times, we forget that Deku even has a mask as he barely wears it during his adventures. Creating a ghastly face mask that attempts to mimic All Might's smile, it's no surprise to see that Midoriya's full costume is one that isn't shown off that often as he looks more like a deranged rabbit than he does a full blown crime fighter. Most of the aspiring heroes in Class 1-A don't deem to wear facial wear, with most of them not worrying about secret identities, but with Shigaraki and the League of Villains gaining power in both the anime and the manga, perhaps it is something that they need to keep in mind more often!

Collection.JC currently has My Hero Academia face masks that feature Class 1-A students such as Midoriya, Ochaco, Bakugo, and Todoroki adorning the individual facial covers that are currently available for pre-order for $13 USD each, with the masks themselves tentatively set to start shipping on September 26th:

(Photo: Collection.JC)

The fifth season of the anime has already been confirmed to be in production, but with no release date set as of yet, we'll be curious to see if the coronavirus pandemic hampers the eventual release of the next installment of Midoriya and his friends at UA Academy. With the Paranormal Liberation War currently waging in the pages of the manga, we can't wait to see how the biggest battle of the series arrives to the Studio Bones produced anime.

Which of these face masks would you like to pick up from My Hero Academia? What other characters of the UA Academy anime franchise would you like to see stamped on a mask? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Via Otaku USA Magazine

