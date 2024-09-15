My Hero Academia Takes Over Paris With Massive Exhibition Near the Eiffel Tower

My Hero Academia has taken over France with a cool new exhibit celebrating a major milestone near the Eiffel Tower! My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series capped off a ten year long wrong with that final chapter. My Hero Academia has exploded into a worldwide reaching series over the course of its decade long tenure, and the franchise will likely continue to grow in the future with new anime releases, feature films, and more as fans are drawn to the now completed manga as a result of these endeavors.

My Hero Academia has crossed over many impressive sales milestones across its ten year run in many territories, and it recently hit a new mark in France. To commemorate crossing the ten million copies sold mark in the region, publisher Ki-oon has erected a massive tribute to the manga with a giant recreation of its very first volume. Placed in perfect view of the Eiffel Tower, it goes to show just how big of a worldwide, blockbuster hit My Hero Academia has become in the ten years since its original debut in Japan. Check it out below:

Ça continue aujourd'hui ! ✊



RDV au Café de l'Homme de 10h à 19h et montrez à Kohei HORIKOSHI votre amour pour #MHA ❤️#FrancelovesMHA pic.twitter.com/kqt1E7zsuK — Ki-oon éditions (@ki_oon_Editions) September 15, 2024

How to Read and Watch My Hero Academia

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime thus far, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi's now complete My Hero Academia manga series with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read further and work all the way to the end. Either way you choose to experience the series, you'll be able to figure out why it's been such a massive hit around the world.

It's the best time to get into the series too as with the manga officially ended, My Hero Academia fans are now glued to each new episode of the anime as it's going to be the only way to get new experiences from the story (at least for now). The anime has been airing its episodes through the Summer, but it's also going to be reaching its grand finale soon enough as well. The manga's ending now lays out a perfect roadmap for the adaptation to follow with at least another season.

Why Is My Hero Academia So Popular?

My Hero Academia has become such a hit around the world thanks to that worldwide scope of its story. Although its main conflict is focused in Japan, it's clear that it's a fight that has ramifications across hero society as a whole. There are brief run-ins with different countries especially as the series gets into more intense fights against the villains, but it just feels universal in how Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes approach their various futures. It's why it's had such an appeal with such a wide audience.

My Hero Academia takes the tropes and ideas of superhero comics, and puts them through a new manga creative lens. It's translated the values that makes pure superhero comic stories work, and added even more layers of darkness and depth that fans would hope to see in a classic Shonen Jump fight series. With a wide cast of characters for both the heroes and villains, it's no wonder that fans have all kinds have fallen in love with Kohei Horikoshi's series over the years and continue to celebrate it even after it ended.