My Hero Academia Gives Present Mic His Best Moment Yet

The war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front is now well underway with the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, and the personal stakes are much higher for Eraserhead and Present Mic after they discovered that their former childhood friend Oboro Shirakumo was actually used as one of the bases for the High-End Nomu. After failing to get through to Shirakumo's true self hidden within Kurogiri, now the two pros will stop at nothing to close the book on Dr. Ujiko's terrible experiments and put at end to the war that began with All For One.

Present Mic has been at the forefront of the heroes' attack on Ujiko's base, much like Eraserhead, and he too has been wearing his emotions on his sleeve following he and Eraser's visit to Kurogiri. This leads to one of his biggest showcases of his hero action yet with Chapter 269 of the series as he wrecks the tube Shigaraki was growing himself in.

Once Eraser figures out that he can't move forward and still provide much needed back up by erasing the High-End's quirks, he sends Present Mic further into the laboratory. It's not without emotion however as the two of them know how dangerous it is further inside after seeing how terribly wounded Mirko is after fighting the Nomu for less than five minutes. So he tells Present Mic to go forward with full trust that Mic will end it.

Present Mic then winds himself up and before Ujiko can officially awaken Shigaraki, Present Mic unleashes a powerful yell. Not holding back, his Loud Voice special move booms through the laboratory and completely demolishes it -- finishing the work that Mirko began. The flashing back to their time together with Shirakumo, and seeing how Aizawa responded to seeing his new form, Mic puts his all into punching Ujiko in the face.

It's here that he puts all of his rage into a single fist, and thus gets the much needed catharsis that he and Eraser have been holding back for years. This flashback arc was explored in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and now it seems to be more important than ever as Mic and Eraser prepare to move forward from this trauma.

