My Hero Academia Promo Teases the Todoroki Family's Overdue Reunion

My Hero Academia's sixth season has brought the War Arc to an end, and the heroes, despite claiming victory against the Paranormal Liberation Front, are picking up the pieces as Hero Society hangs on by a thread. With a good number of crime fighters in the hospital thanks to the wounds they received fighting the likes of Shigaraki, the High-End Nomu, and the over one hundred thousand plus roster of the villainous collective, the next installment of the anime adaptation is preparing to give fans a Todoroki family reunion that has been a long time coming.

Endeavor won't be winning any father of the year awards, as the current number one hero put his children through hell by training them to the point of abuse during their childhoods. Unfortunately for the Todorokis, it was revealed during the latest war that Dabi, the flame-wielding foe, was none other than Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor that had seemingly been dead for years. Emerging from the grave and hoping for nothing more than revenge against his father, Dabi revealed his origins to the world, making Hero Society that much more untrusting of Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor. Now, as the number one hero struggles with whether he can fight his long-lost son, the Todoroki family is preparing to have a clan meeting.

My Endeavor Academia

The next preview for My Hero Academia's sixth season sees all the Todorkis, sans-Dabi of course, meeting in Endeavor's hospital room, where it seems like the "fire ice" family will have some serious ground to cover when it comes to Enji's past sins that have thrown them all for a loop:

NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE WILL BE TRAUMA GALORE 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uMq9c6WvI4 — BNHA struggles™ (@mhastruggletwt) January 21, 2023

Besides Endeavor's children suffering from the fiery hero's attempts to overtake All Might, the mother of the family, Rei Himura, had previously lost her mind as a result of the suffering that the clan went through. With the relationship between Enji and Rei being one that was forged strictly for her ice powers, and not for any affection that the two held for one another, it will be interesting to see if Himura holds back on her husband or decides to let him have it, especially following the bombshell dropped by Dabi.

Do you think there's any way that the Todorokis can forgive their father figure?