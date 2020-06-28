Toonami Fans Loved My Hero Academia's Season 4 Finale
My Hero Academia's Season 4 finale finally debuted on Toonami after a few weeks of waiting after its COVID-19 delay, and it was well worth it. After delaying the final two episodes on Toonami following a shift in the SimulDub schedule for the series (and delaying the final few episodes of the season overall), Toonami fans got to see My Hero Academia's fourth season come to an end themselves. With the start of the Pro Hero arc bringing Endeavor to the spotlight, it was an explosive ending for one of the most intriguing seasons in the series yet.
The final episode of Season 4 continues from the cliffhanger and sees Endeavor taking on a smarter and stronger Nomu, High-End. In the finale, it's revealed that this Nomu is smart enough to adapt during the fight, speak and think for itself. Thus Endeavor is pushed to the brink and rises to the challenge of the Number One hero.
Read on to see what Toonami fans are saying about My Hero Academia Season 4 finale below, and let us know what you thought? Did you enjoy seeing the finale playing on Toonami? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Good Start!
This is a nice way to start the Season 4 Finale. We get to see Todoroki’s family. #MyHeroAcademia #Toonami pic.twitter.com/08DAnb84Q6— Joseph R. (@Jrmz13) June 28, 2020
The Voice of Hawks Himself Reacts!
AH WAIT THIS ONE OF MY FAVORITE PARTS. I been waiting to do this part where he saves everyone since I watched this in sub #Toonami— IFY NWADEEWAY (@childishgamzeno) June 28, 2020
Not Gonna Do it
#MyHeroAcademia #Toonami @childishgamzeno— ✂️TheChampYTGamer✂️ ~Mako Hokage~ (@TheChampYT2000) June 28, 2020
Hawks: Do you have a plan to beat this guy?@Seitz_Unseen
Endeavor:pic.twitter.com/lhgUUnEtr5
All of Us Right Now
All of us tonight watching the #MyHeroAcademia Season 4 finale on #Toonami 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rc60f8H8A4— Nicole (@nmandyyy) June 27, 2020
You Might Have Heard that Voice Before...
Just a reminder that Hawks and Goh have the same VA! Just sayin’!@childishgamzeno #MyHeroAcademia #Toonami pic.twitter.com/Dslv599qkg— Ochan30🏳️🌈 (@Ochan30) June 28, 2020
Yup.
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn....#Toonami pic.twitter.com/c3fUa8dgof— CEYII (@ii_carmen) June 28, 2020
FINE
Everything is fine!!! #Toonami #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/aewLILozA7— Toonami Subreddit (@ToonamiReddit) June 28, 2020
PLUS ULTRA
PLUS ULTRA!!#MyHeroAcademia #Toonami pic.twitter.com/lq0FHm4iaM— 🍀 ToonamiHub 🔥 2K (@AnimeWithRJ) June 28, 2020
