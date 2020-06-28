Toonami Fans Loved My Hero Academia's Season 4 Finale

My Hero Academia's Season 4 finale finally debuted on Toonami after a few weeks of waiting after its COVID-19 delay, and it was well worth it. After delaying the final two episodes on Toonami following a shift in the SimulDub schedule for the series (and delaying the final few episodes of the season overall), Toonami fans got to see My Hero Academia's fourth season come to an end themselves. With the start of the Pro Hero arc bringing Endeavor to the spotlight, it was an explosive ending for one of the most intriguing seasons in the series yet.

The final episode of Season 4 continues from the cliffhanger and sees Endeavor taking on a smarter and stronger Nomu, High-End. In the finale, it's revealed that this Nomu is smart enough to adapt during the fight, speak and think for itself. Thus Endeavor is pushed to the brink and rises to the challenge of the Number One hero.

Read on to see what Toonami fans are saying about My Hero Academia Season 4 finale below, and let us know what you thought? Did you enjoy seeing the finale playing on Toonami? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!