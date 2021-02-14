My Hero Academia Artist Teases Some Highlights in Season 5

✖

One My Hero Academia artist is teasing some of the highlights for Season 5 of the series! After the successful release of the fourth season came to an end last Spring, fans had been eagerly anticipating the release of the next big season of the series. The fifth season of the anime is one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall, and the anime will be getting right into the action when it finally premieres later this Spring. When the anime returns it will be kicking off the Joint Training arc that pits Class 1-A and 1-B against one another.

My Hero Academia recently released a new poster ahead of its debut for Season 5 this March, and it features new art from the anime's character designer and director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi. Not only does it tease the coming battle between the two classes, but Umakoshi revealed some of the highlights for the season in an interview with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Umakoshi (as spotted by @Atsushi101X and @redandblonde420n on Twitter) began by highlighting the standouts of the newest poster, "Obviously you should check out Deku, but each of the kids have their own memorable moments. I want all the kids to be on the group poster, but couldn't make it happen...Looking at Horikoshi sensei's group poster, his feeling that he wanted all the kids to be there were conveyed to us. So we hope that we can convey that to the audience through ours."

Umakoshi then hyped up not only the coming Joint Training arc of the series as a final tease for the fifth season, but teased that fans should be keeping an eye on the villains next go around also, "Please look forward to the students in action during Class A vs Class B joint training. Look forward to the villains in action as well!"

The fifth season of the series will be showing off what the young heroes in Class 1-B can do while Class 1-A had been facing villains every arc, but it will soon be clear how much the two groups have struggled. What do you think? Are you excited for the fifth season of the anime? Ready to see it make its comeback this year? What are you hoping to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!