My Hero Academia Highlights Dabi's Season 6 Makeover With New Poster

My Hero Academia is a major turning point for Dabi as fans got to learn more about the villain than ever before, and the newest poster for Season 6 of the anime is celebrating his big makeover with a close look at the fiery villain! The climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front Arc not only came with it some major losses for both the heroes and villains, but also brought about a whole new kind of Dabi. The villain used the chaos of the fight to further harm Endeavor with some huge revelations about the villain's connections to the Todoroki family.

Dabi's reveal that he was actually the long lost, and thought dead Toya Todoroki completely shook both Endeavor and Shoto in the moment, but will continue to impact the view on hero society throughout the rest of the season. It was all marked with a grandstanding moment that revealed Dabi was actually dying his hair black the entire time, and it's this new white haired look that's at the center of the newest poster for My Hero Academia Season 6. You can check it out below:

What Is Next for Dabi in My Hero Academia Season 6?

Season 6's newest episodes are now exploring the immediate fallout from the war between the heroes and villains, and the Todoroki family is on a difficult path forward. Now they all realize that one of Endeavor's biggest mistakes has truly returned to haunt him, and Shoto himself wants to take it all on his shoulders knowing that his dad would be incapable of truly putting a stop to Dabi. But it's going to be a decision that needs to be made by the entire family.

As for Dabi, he's now fully moving freely towards his final plan against Endeavor. During his announcements he had revealed that his plan was to cause as much pain to Endeavor as he possibly could, and part of this was to make sure that the rest of the world didn't see Endeavor as the number one hero he was purporting to be. Now comes the actual physicality, and it's a matter of when not if from this point on.

What are you hoping to see from Dabi before My Hero Academia's sixth season ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!