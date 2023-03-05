My Hero Academia Names Bakugo Season 6 MVP for Newest Episode

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now entering its final slate of episodes tackling the Black Hero arc, and Katsuki Bakugo has been named the MVP for the newest episode thanks to his big save of Izuku Midoriya! As the newest season of the anime prepares for its final arc, Deku has been withdrawing more and more into himself. All For One has made him a primary target of assassins, and thus he's been trying to fight all alone in order to protect everyone around him. This even included his leaving of U.A. Academy entirely when all of this first began.

Deku has only gotten worse the more he's been fighting against the escaped Tartarus prisoners, and while his use of One For All has indeed gotten stronger, it's also made him worn out and tired. But the rest of Class 1-A wasn't about to take all of this lightly as the newest episode revealed that shortly after Deku decided to leave school and tell all of them about his biggest secret, the rest of the class immediately headed out into the field to help.

Why Is Bakugo My Hero Academia's Newest MVP?

Episode 135 of My Hero Academia sees Class 1-A react to the letter Deku had left them all, and realize that he was likely working with All Might and the top three heroes in secret. After confronting Endeavor with the help of the principal (who also wanted to help Deku), Class 1-A is able to go into the field in search of Deku. In the present day, Bakugo leads the charge and takes out a new All For One assassin when Deku is unable to help fight against the overwhelming odds.

It's more that Class 1-A as a whole should be the MVP of the episode, but the anime instead has crowned Bakugo for being the one to directly take charge as he knows Deku the best. He knew that Deku and All Might taking it all on themselves was a bad idea, and ultimately he was correct in his assessment that Deku is no longer the bright hero that he wanted to be when all this began. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the class can convince Deku to stop doing all this alone.

