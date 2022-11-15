My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Yaoyorozu's Attack Plan

My Hero Academia has reached a chaos filled turning point in the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is setting up Momo Yaoyorozu's own plan of attack together with the rest of the hero students! The sixth season of the anime has been nothing but action for the first few episodes of the series, but recently the heroes have found themselves overwhelmed as Tomura Shigaraki has fully joined the fight. Not only is he stronger than they ever anticipated, but the battle is getting wilder just because he's around.

Shigaraki returning to the center stage also awakened Gigantomachia from his stupor as now he is tearing his way through Jaku from the Paranormal Liberation Front base. Hoping to get to his master's side as soon as he can, the heroes are now struggling to subdue the monster before it can wreak even more havoc on the people in the area. But now as the newest episode proves, Yaoyorozu and the hero students are really the only ones left who can do something about it.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is Yaoyorozu's Plan Against Gigantmachia?

Episode 120 of My Hero Academia sees Gigantomachia continue to rampage while Mt. Lady, Midnight, and the other heroes try their best to stop the monster. When they all fail, even when it comes to trying to slow him down, Yaoyorozu and the other young heroes realize that trouble is quickly coming their way and they need to decide what to do. Midnight tells Yaoyorozu to put the monster to sleep then run away from the battle, and thus Yaoyorozu struggles a bit over what to actually do.

Hearing the injured Midnight, and not knowing much about the situation at large, the young heroes all decide to stay and fight because it's their duty as heroes to try their best against the coming threat. As the final moments of the episode come to an end, it's clear that Yaoyorozu has formed some kind of plan against the monster and will be kicking it off in the next episode.

