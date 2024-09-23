My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at All Might's Biggest Moment

My Hero Academia is now in its final few episodes for the Summer, and Season 7 is getting ready for All Might's final fight against All For One with the first look at his biggest moment of the season. My Hero Academia is now working through the final fights between the key heroes and villains left in the series alive, and with these fights have been fluctuating between major wins and losses for both sides. While it seems like either side are gaining the advantage in any given episode, it's clearly all in a constant state of chaos as the war gets more intense.

My Hero Academia is now in the final stretch of episodes for Season 7 this Summer as the Fall 2024 anime schedule fast approaches, and that means that some of the biggest fights are still to come before it's all capped off. As All For One grows much stronger the longer the fight has gone on, he's now going to make his way towards Tomura Shigaraki to try and end the war once and for all. But as the heroes struggle to hold him back, it's going to be up to All Might to step into action for his final battle against his greatest villain.

Nevermind on my previous tweet that had the 15 second PV, this full 30 second PV looks PEAK!!! pic.twitter.com/djgxrnbZIE — Alanin_8 (@Alanin_8) September 21, 2024

What Happens in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 18?

Hawks and the other heroes are trying their best against All For One, but the villain is only getting stronger thanks to the now active Rewind quirk. Through all of this Hawks unfortunately discovers that All For One's quirks are being treated as internal rather than external, so he's in no danger of losing all of these extra abilities despite the fact that the villain's body is being rewinded to his prime self. The only drawback to this ability seems to be that his body is getting younger the more damage he takes.

At the same time, this younger form is also starting to impact All For One mentally. He's starting to act more aggressively than he would have before, and while he blames the Tomura Shigaraki side of himself, it's clear that his physical changes are becoming internal as well. With this newfound body and strength comes a new confidence that he can single handedly end these fights by forcing his way to Tomura Shigaraki and combining once and for all. But that's before All Might steps in.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19

As teased with the first look at My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19, All For One is trying to make his way to Shigaraki to fully fuse their bodies and power after taking out all of the other heroes that had tried to slow him down. With very few options left to keep the two separated (as Deku is still in the middle of his struggle against Shigaraki), All Might is making his debut on the final battlefield as revealed by the first look at the coming episode. Titled "I Am Here," this is teeing up All Might's biggest moment in this final arc as he will get into his final fight against All For One.

Donning a suit of armor that has been sneakily teased every week in the official opening theme sequence for the season, All Might is going to try every trick he has available to make sure that All For One never joins up with Shigaraki. It's one of the big final fights of the series, and it seems like we'll finally get to see it animated after all this waiting. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19 premieres on Saturday, September 28th and fans will be able to stream the episode with Crunchyroll and Hulu.