My Hero Academia: What Does Lady Nagant's Return Mean for the Future?

My Hero Academia is now in a heated new phase of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and Lady Nagant's return to the anime with the latest episode is going to shake things up for Season 7 and beyond. My Hero Academia is now working through the final fights between the heroes and villains, and for a while it's seemed like the villains always seem to have something else up their sleeves. Each time Izuku Midoriya or one of the heroes makes any kind of headway against their foes, the villains then seem to get stronger or craftier as a result.

As the heroes continue to lose their numbers as more are injured or take fatal blows, My Hero Academia is only making things worse for them as the villains are getting more intense. All For One is getting younger and stronger, Tomura Shigaraki is starting to gain use of All For One's powers, and Himiko Toga's copied Twice doubles are now swarming all over. But with Lady Nagant's return to the anime at the end of the latest episode, it's going to change some things in a big way for not only heroes, but their society as a whole.

(Photo: Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 - TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: Lady Nagant Returns

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 makes some big changes for the war as some former villains are turning a new leaf. The episode's big save came when La Brava and Gentle Criminal made their comeback to the anime to help out the heroes at a critical juncture. As the floating U.A. Academy battlefield was hacked into and crashing towards the ground, the two former villains were not only able to regain control and figure things out, but are able to cradle the falling battlefield in time to catch it before it hits the ground.

This is the start of a much larger trend, however. My Hero Academia has seen some major changes to hero society in the last few arcs. Deku (and thus the audience) has not only learned about the darker sides of how heroes operate through the likes of Endeavor and Hawks, but the series has also revealed that some of the villains weren't as evil as the moniker would imply. Some of the foes are just people in society who didn't quite fit in or maybe could follow all of the rules.

Why Lady Nagant's Return Matters

This is why Lady Nagant's return at the end of the episode is such a big deal for the future of My Hero Academia. Lady Nagant was first introduced during Season 6 of the anime as one of the escaped prisoners from Tartarus who All For One had tasked with eliminating the young hero. All For One gave her an additional quirk to use, but it was also revealed that the villain also planted an explosive within that quirk that would go off when she went against the villain's wishes. And it did when she decided to stop fighting Deku.

This explosion was a seemingly fatal one, but thankfully it seems she's not only bounced back but has recovered enough to use her quirk just in time. When Shigaraki had access to his Decay quirk in the newest episode, Nagant fired a bullet to separate his hand from his arm before it touched the ground. It's another big save in an episode that already featured two villains changing their ways, and it goes to show that there's going to be room for reform for these villains once shunned by society.

What's Next for My Hero Academia's Hero Society?

My Hero Academia's hero society isn't necessarily a forgiving one. A criminal is labeled a villain after a few major crimes (as revealed in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes), and then are put in prisoners without any real explanation of the potential reformation that a villain might receive on the inside. The label chases a person through their life in this society, and it's only through this war have they begun to see the villains as people. It's a particular vision that Tsukauchi mentions during the episode itself as they start to work with these former villains against All For One.

My Hero Academia's hero society is beginning to change and as someone like Lady Nagant, who was not only a villain but worked for the Hero Public Safety Commission, steps into the line for the heroes it's going to make change in a good direction.