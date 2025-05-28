My Hero Academia Dub Recruits Dragon Ball Star for America’s New Hero

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has kicked off the second half of its debut season this Spring, and the anime’s English dub release has recruited a major Dragon Ball star to help bring America’s new top hero to life. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has revealed a whole new side of how the hero world works in Japan, and with it has been able to explore how much has actually changed since Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes enroll in U.A. Academy years later. But this also has been sharing a new look at the rest of the world too as we learn more about hero society on a whole.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been showcasing more of the grittier sides of the hero system as it’s been made clear that not only are there some criminals who are lumped into this system with bad luck, but the episodes have also showcased that the heroes aren’t exactly all on the up and up either. That’s the case with the debut of its newest hero, Captain Celebrity, who is brought to life by Dragon Ball franchise legend Sean Schemmel (who’s done the voice of Goku and many more).

Did you catch @SeanSchemmel as Captain Celebrity? ✨ A new episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilanes is streaming now on Crunchyroll in both sub and dub! pic.twitter.com/ZoMAAR7Pm7 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) May 27, 2025

Dragon Ball Star Joins My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 officially debuted Captain Celebrity to the anime. He’s a hero who comes from the United States, and was one of the top heroes in the region. Koichi Haimawari quickly runs into this hero in the neighborhood and finds out that the American hero is really only doing all of this for fame. Making things as big as possible so that he can show off to the press, he can fly and seems to have super strength. But he really only uses that strength when he’s either asked to by the police or the media can report on his actions.

He also comes with his fair share of controversies as Knuckleduster reveals that Captain Celebrity has only come to Japan in order to reform his image. He’s got a ton of scandals involving multiple women back in the United States, and is clearly going to be playing a big role in Koichi’s life from now on. So that means the two are going to be crossing paths in some wild ways, and he’s got the perfect star to help bring him to life in the English dubbed release.

Captain Celebrity Spotlights My Hero Academia’s Broken Heroes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been highlighting how the hero world might be a more broken system than fans would have expected at first, and that’s the case with heroes like Captain Celebrity. Not only was it first revealed that the hero system came from the United States in the first place, but it has sparked a debate over whether or not it was meant as a way to control those with quirks. At the end of the day, only a small number of people were officially recognized as heroes in the United States.

Having Dragon Ball‘s Sean Schemmel bringing Captain Celebrity to life as a hero with more of an edge is a hilarious counterpart to fellow Dragon Ball star Christopher R. Sabat as All Might. The two heroes are pretty much mirrors to one another, and it reflects the kind of relationship that Goku and Vegeta have in Dragon Ball. The two have a lot in common, but their differences at their core bring the dynamic to life. Now that spirit has come to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as well.