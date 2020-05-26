My Hero Academia: The Possible New Powers of Shigaraki

In the manga for My Hero Academia, the power of the world has shifted and Shigaraki finds himself becoming one of the strongest beings in the universe hand's down and we wanted to take the opportunity to break down a number of the new powers that the decaying antagonist now has at his disposal in the war against the professional heroes of the world. With the plan of All For One in full swing and the Paranormal Liberation War already claiming casualties from both sides, Shigaraki's new terrifying might may prove to make him unstoppable! Warning! We're going to be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga so be forewarned! What do you think of Shigaraki's new status as a nigh invincible powerhouse? What other powers do you think Shigaraki now has access to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

Super Decay (Photo: Viz Media) Shigaraki's power has always been a terrifying one, being able to decay whatever he touches and turn his targets into dust. Now, however, with the power of All For One resting within his DNA, it seems that his Quirk has given himself an absolutely insane level of decay that is able to destroy anything within a certain proximity of his being. No longer needing to make physical contact with his targets, it's clear that the heroes of the world are going to have a tough time bringing down the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front as he has already murdered a handful of heroes by simply waking up!

Air Walk (Limited Flight) (Photo: Studio Bones) With Shigaraki now wielding the Quirk of All For One, he can do anything that his mentor could do and then some. In All For One's battle against All Might, he wasn't flying through the air without a care by any stretch of the imagination, but he could walk above the land when he saw fit. Throughout his history in the series, Shigaraki has been land locked so giving him the ability to increase his maneuverability, and his target range for his decay powers, is clearly going to make him that much more invincible when all is sand done!

Super Strength (Photo: Studio Bones) With All For One being able to go toe to toe with All Might, it was revealed that the secret benefactor of the League of Villains, and mentor to Shigaraki, had been absorbing "strength enhancers" from his victims to add to his own overall power. Using a combination of strength and "bone spurs" that grew from his arms, it seems as though Shigaraki will now be able to do the same thing, stacking on top of his insane levels of decay!

Teleportation (Photo: Studio Bones) Most likely copied from the League of Villains' member, Kurogiri, All For One has the ability to teleport people and objects across limited locales, having done so in order to unleash a flurry of Nomus on the heroes that were threatening the antagonists right before the fateful battle between All For One and All Might! With his decay now proving to encompass a wide area around Shigaraki's being, teleportation seems like one of the more terrifying abilities that the head of the Paranormal Liberation Front could have!

Air Cannons (Photo: Studio Bones) As All For One demonstrated during his fight with All Might, one of the most relied upon powers that he had came in the form of his "Air Cannons. Producing a huge amount of wind from his arms, All For One has now given Shigaraki the ability to do this as well by handing over his Quirk to him as the newest leader of the League of Villains. Using a number of "enhancers" that All For One absorbed from victims, the Air Cannons were made that much stronger and managed to cause some serious troubles for All Might before the battle was finished.

Quirk Absorbing (Photo: Studio Bones) With the villain of All For One handing off his Quirk to Shigaraki, the decaying young villain now has the ability to add even more powers to his own. As the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front now finds himself being a nigh invincible being of destruction, we aren't sure if it's even possible for the heroes to lay a hand on Shigaraki let alone defeat him. Shigaraki's powers seem to be insanely stronger at present than Midoriya's Quirk of One For All, with Izuku only having a number of quirks at his disposal for now.