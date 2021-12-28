My Hero Academia: Deku Dons Spider-Man’s Costume With Cool Artwork

My Hero Academia has a bit to go before finishing, but if superhero fans know anything, it is that Izuku is going to save the day. Like every hero before him, Izuku knows what it takes to be a true savior, and creator Kohei Horikoshi modeled the boy after the heroes he admired best. After all, it is hard to overlook Spider-Man’s influence on Deku in the manga, and one artist has given the heroes a gorgeous crossover with a new piece of art.

The artwork comes courtesy of Twitter user tivolart as you can see below. The art showcases Izuku Midoriya in Spider-Man’s suit, and fans are loving the edgy look. After all, it isn’t every day you see the hero cosplay a Marvel legend, and he’s even rocking a slew of ear piercings to spice things up.

As you can see, Deku is wearing a standard red-blue Spider-Man suit. The biggest difference in this costume comes with its emblem as Peter Parker’s white spider is glowing green here. This otherworldly glow is mirrored in Izuku’s eyes, so you can see the Class 1-A hero still has some of One For All in him.

From his hooded eyes to his wild hair and piercings, this edgy look shows off a new side of Izuku. This sort of aesthetic is totally out of his norm, but it works all the same. And given how Horikoshi loves Spider-Man, My Hero Academia fans are all too willing to go with this unofficial crossover now that it has gone viral online.

Sadly, there are no plans to introduce Deku to Peter Parker in canon, but this artwork proves it has plenty potential. Horikoshi would surely jump at the chance to ink official artwork of the hero, and Izuku could learn a thing or two from Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

What do you think of this gorgeous My Hero Academia makeover? Do you think Deku and Peter Parker would get along?