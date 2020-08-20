My Hero Academia Trends Globally Over Reports of One Hero's Death

My Hero Academia fans are some of the most passionate in the industry. If you head online, you can find thousands if not millions of fans chatting about the hit series. Its superhero flair gives its plenty of conspiracy-worthy arcs, and spoilers seem to pervade the fandom no matter what. That is what happened today online, and fans are losing their minds over one hero's supposed death.

So you have been warned! There are likely spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 281 below! Turn back if you don't want to be spoiled in any way:

(Photo: TOHO)

Seriously. Last chance here. You've been warned!

If you logged onto Twitter today, you may have seen the trending hashtag for yourself. My Hero Academia fans were left confused when they saw Gran Torino pop up on their feed, but they learned why it was happening soon enough.

According to the alleged spoilers from chapter 281 that surfaced online, it seems Gran Torino is killed in the update. The all-star hero is said to be killed by Shigaraki mercilessly after having a foot cut off. Izuku is said to be horrified by the death, and there is no word on how All Might will react to his mentor's death.

The supposed death is a hard one to handle and marks one of the most significant kills in the series yet. Gran Torino is old, yes, but he was an important mentor to both Izuku and All Might. His close connection to Nana Shimura gave him unique insights into All For One and One For All. His death will have a rippling impact on the Pro Hero community, and Shigaraki's brutal way of killing Gran Torino proves the baddie has become stronger than ever.

Were you surprised to see Gran Torino trending today on Twitter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!