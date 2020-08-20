My Hero Academia Trends Globally Over Reports of One Hero's Death
My Hero Academia fans are some of the most passionate in the industry. If you head online, you can find thousands if not millions of fans chatting about the hit series. Its superhero flair gives its plenty of conspiracy-worthy arcs, and spoilers seem to pervade the fandom no matter what. That is what happened today online, and fans are losing their minds over one hero's supposed death.
So you have been warned! There are likely spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 281 below! Turn back if you don't want to be spoiled in any way:
Seriously. Last chance here. You've been warned!
If you logged onto Twitter today, you may have seen the trending hashtag for yourself. My Hero Academia fans were left confused when they saw Gran Torino pop up on their feed, but they learned why it was happening soon enough.
According to the alleged spoilers from chapter 281 that surfaced online, it seems Gran Torino is killed in the update. The all-star hero is said to be killed by Shigaraki mercilessly after having a foot cut off. Izuku is said to be horrified by the death, and there is no word on how All Might will react to his mentor's death.
The supposed death is a hard one to handle and marks one of the most significant kills in the series yet. Gran Torino is old, yes, but he was an important mentor to both Izuku and All Might. His close connection to Nana Shimura gave him unique insights into All For One and One For All. His death will have a rippling impact on the Pro Hero community, and Shigaraki's brutal way of killing Gran Torino proves the baddie has become stronger than ever.
Were you surprised to see Gran Torino trending today on Twitter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Maybe Don't Cheer
prevnext
So mha spoiler ahead
The f-ck is wrong with the mha community, Gran Torino was killed and your celebrating, god I f-cking hate the internet— Darkchan (@Darknochan) August 20, 2020
Big Yikes
prevnext
BNHA 281 leaks
It was nice while it lasted, Gran Torino. Endeavor will join you soon. pic.twitter.com/gUlQbDBedI— The League of Villains (@incorrect_lov) August 20, 2020
Uh-Oh
prevnext
GRAN TORINO IS TRENDING WHAT DA HELL ARE BNHA MANGA READERS GOING THROUGH RN... pic.twitter.com/TndzTKHebh— ༄ (@neoniczz) August 20, 2020
We're in Pain
prevnext
okay but like gran torino is so f-cking important to izuku... imagine him losing yet another mentor— ًaub @ bnha 281 spoilers (@zukugf) August 20, 2020
Facts on Facts
prevnext
Not @ y'all disrespecting Gran Torino like he ain't shape Allmight, taught Deku full cowl, stopped Allmight from crashing into a helicopter during his fight with afo, AND captured Kurogiri. pic.twitter.com/EksbccDQlu— ً (@lzukuvu) August 20, 2020
Please... No
prevnext
all-might is watching the fight so...he just saw gran torino...yeah— finn (@bakugofacts) August 20, 2020
Rest in Peace
prevnext
mha chapter 281 spoilers— s.s (@dekusmum) August 20, 2020
-
-
-
i know gran torino is old and it might be his time to go, but i can only imagine how hard it is for all might to see it happen. he essentially raised toshinori and made him ready to be the symbol of peace. he's one of the last people toshi had.
That's a Big Yikes
prev
BNHA 281
.
.
.
I DEADASS THINK ALL MIGHT AND GRAN TORINO GON DIE IN THIS,,, I THINK MINA GON GET AT LEAST SEVERELY INJURED,,, MAYBE BAKUGOU LOSES HIS QUIRK TEMPORARILY,,,, MAYBE ITS AIZAWA PERMANENTLY
IMMA HAVE TO ASK HORIKOSHI TO TONE IT DOWN OR IMMA HAVE TO DO SUMN pic.twitter.com/okyzm9uPiz— bakugou says stream 📌 (@yuhyoongi) August 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.