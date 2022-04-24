My Hero Academia Staff Reveals Hidden Secrets in Bakugo's Escape From Kamino

✖

Bakugo has won more popularity polls than we can count at this point when it comes to the Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia, managing to overtake the likes of Izuku, All Might, and countless other characters associated with UA Academy. Now, with Bakugo set to have quite a rough time in the upcoming sixth season of the anime adaptation, creators behind the series have recently dove into one of the most pivotal moments of the young hot-headed hero's life, the Kamino Incident.

Bakugo has come a long way since even the Kamino Incident, let alone the beginning of the Shonen's story, wherein fans thought that he might be the big villain to threaten Deku and company in the future. As of late, not only has Bakugo mastered his Quirk but he's cooled down to an extreme degree, even managing to bury the hatchet with Izuku as the heroes are banding together in a bid to put an end to the machination of All For One and his villainous forces.

In a recent publication, director Kenji Nagasaki, animator Yutaka Nakamura, and industry veteran Yuichiro Oguro spoke with Anime Style magazine to discuss one of the most troubling times of Bakugo's life in which he was captured by the League of Villains in order for Shigaraki and company to convince him to become a villain himself:

"Nakamura says he wanted to show Bakugo's frustration at being captured exploding. Nakamura was told he had Bakugo flying too far but it's a cartoon so he thought he could probably make it, and Nakamura pushed the limits there a bit."

During the War Arc, Bakugo took on the hilarious hero name of Great Explosion Murder God Dynamite, proving that even though the powerful young hero might have reined in his temper, he still is all-in when it comes to his explosive nature. With the final storyline taking place in the Shonen's manga, it has yet to be seen whether or not Kohei Horikoshi's most popular character will manage to survive the ordeal.

What do you think of this new detail when it comes to Bakugo's involvement in the Kamino Incident? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via ShibuyaSmash