New SSS-Class Revival Hunter Trailer Readies for 2027 Crunchyroll Debut – Watch

SSS-Class Revival Hunter is quickly picking up speed for its debut in 2027, and Crunchyroll is showing off what to expect with its first full trailer. Fans might be currently keeping an eye out on everything now making its debut as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but there’s an even bigger wave of anime coming in 2027. Things are looking to start off on a strong foot too as there’s one series that’s hoping to take Solo Leveling crown when it makes its debut with Crunchyroll.

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Shin Noah and Bill K.’s SSS-Class Revival Hunter has been a Korean webcomic series that fans have been hoping to see get an official anime adaptation, and we’re starting to see many more of these releases go on to find explosive success. SSS-Class Revival Hunter is set to make its debut next January, and the first full trailer has given fans the first real look at how the series is going to look in motion. You can check it out in action below.

SSS-Class Revival Trailer Teases January 2027 Crunchyroll Release

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SSS-Class Revival Hunter is currently scheduled to make its debut next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but it has yet to confirm a concrete release date. The series has confirmed, however, that it will be streaming with Crunchyroll exclusively worldwide excluding Asia, with availability in the Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Hiroaki Sakurai will be directing the series for STUDIO fu. with Sayuri Oba providing the scripts, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu providing the character designs.

SSS-Class Hunter has also revealed much more about the production with this new update too. It’s now been confirmed that Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono will be composing the music for the anime, and THE SPELLBOUND and Boom Boom Satellites will be providing the ending theme for it. It was previously revealed that Takeo Otsuka will be leading the voice cast as the protagonist Gongja Kim, and Satoshi Hino will be the Sword Emperor. But even more new additions have now been confirmed with the launch of this trailer too.

What to Know for SSS-Class Revival Hunter Anime

© “SSS-Class Revival Hunter” Production Committee

SSS-Class Hunter will feature a voice cast including the likes of Toshiki Masuda as Flame Emperor, Megumi Han as Witch of the Black Dragon, Sayaka Kinoshita as Paladin, Risa Shimizu as Countess, Makoto Furukawa as Poisonous Viper, Natsumi Fujiwara as Inquisitor, Yuka Iguchi as Master Alchemist, and Shunsuke Sakuya as Blade Saint. But if this ends up being a success, we’re bound to see even more Korean webcomics making their own anime adaptation debuts in the near future.

Crunchyroll has recently kicked off a new partnership with HAYATE and WEBTOON Entertainment’s LINE Digital Frontier Corporation with the intent of developing around 15 Webtoon anime adaptations. Not all of these series will make it to screen, but the hope is that with a new wave of releases it taps into a market that has yet to be fully explored through anime. Series like SSS-Class Revival Hunter already have a ton of readers in their original formats, so it’s time to see whether or not that success translates.

How are you liking the look of the SSS-Class Revival Hunter anime so far? Are you going to check it out when it hits next January? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!