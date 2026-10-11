A Legendary Isekai Just Returned With New Reboot After 31 Years – Watch Opening

A legendary Isekai anime series has officially made its return to screens after over three decades, and it’s kicked off its Fall return with an epic new opening theme. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway as fans are now seeing all sorts of new releases making their highly anticipated debuts, and this includes the returns of some long dormant franchises too. CLAMP’s Magic Knight Rayearth is a legendary Isekai series that wrapped up its anime back in the 1990s, and now it’s back with a whole new anime.

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Magic Knight Rayearth has returned for a new reboot anime series now streaming for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but the premiere episode came and went without the official reveal of its new opening theme sequence. Ahead of the anime’s second episode, the official YouTube channel representing the series has dropped the new opening theme sequence early to get fans in the perfect mood for what’s to come. You can check it out in action below.

Magic Knight Rayearth Reboot Debuts New Anime Opening

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The new opening theme for Magic Knight Rayearth (which you can watch in the video above) is titled “Otome no Ken” as performed by Toaka. The ending theme will likely be fully revealed with the debut of the second episode later this week, but it’s titled “Seira” as performed by Yurina Kawaguchi. If you wanted to check it out as the new episodes air this Fall, you can find . There’s also an English dub release planned for the reboot coming at a later date.

Using CLAMP’s now classic manga series as the base, the Magic Knight Rayearth reboot is directed by Yui Miura for E&H Production (Ninja Kamui, Bullet/Bullet) with Kadokawa and TMS Entertainment overseeing its production. Shigeru Murakoshi is handling the scripts with Satomi Watabe handling the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura, Takumi Ozawa and Shiho Terada composing the music. The premiere episode fully introduced this new fantasy world when its three young leads suddenly find themselves transported to a mysterious new fantasy world.

Why Is Magic Knight Rayearth So Special?

Courtesy of Kadokawa / TMS Entertainment

Although it can be considered as an influential Isekai anime and manga franchise, Magic Knight Rayearth is not usually in the conversations when talking about the more modern takes on the Isekai formula. These days we’ve seen so many more shows about protagonists being whisked away to a new world or being reincarnated as some ultra powerful being, but Magic Knight Rayearth is a bit different. It’s a trio of characters with distinct personalities and abilities of their own, so it’s fun to see them figure everything out.

This new era of Magic Knight Rayearth also seems to be doing everything right so far with a stacked voice cast including the likes of Ayane Sakura as Hikaru Shido, Rumi Okubo as Umi Ryuzaki, Rie Takahashi as Fu Hooji, Yuki Kaji as Clef, Emiri Kato as Presea, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ferio, Mamiko Noto as Alcyone, Ayumu Murasa as Ascot, Hitomi Ueda as Caldina, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Lafarga. If this strong cast and production team can fully embrace the classic, then it’s going to find a whole new audience for sure.

How are you liking the new Magic Knight Rayearth reboot anime so far? What’s something you hope to see in future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!