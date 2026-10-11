One Piece Dub Confirms New Elbaph Arc Cast Ahead of Premiere

One Piece‘s English dub is preparing to make its return with new episodes later this month, and it’s beefing up the Elbaph Arc cast ahead of its premiere. One Piece made its grand return earlier this Spring with the start of the Elbaph Arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. It kicked off a new era for the franchise now that the anime has shifted to a new seasonal release schedule with only a set number of episodes planned for each year. That also resulted in a change to its English dub schedule too.

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One Piece has wrapped up its season for the year ahead of the Fall, but thankfully it won’t be too much longer before the English dub of the anime returns for its own take on the Elbaph Arc. One Piece took the stage during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, and it was here that the dub confirmed that Dawn M. Bennett and Ray Chase would be joining the series as the voices of Gunko and Shamrock respectively. Two members of the Knights of God.

One Piece English Dub Reveals Gunko and Shamrock Voice Actors

The Knights of God descend. We’re thrilled to introduce the English voices of Gunko Manmayer and Figarland Shamrock: Dawn M. Bennett and Ray Chase! 🎙️



ONE PIECE English dub returns to Crunchyroll on October 13 with ONE PIECE HEROINES!



Then, on October 20, the adventure… pic.twitter.com/QCdNGxg2YB — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 9, 2026

One Piece: Elbaph Arc officially wrapped up its 26 episode debut season earlier this Summer, and the dub is finally going to kick off its own release. It’s going to first begin with the dubbed release for the One Piece Heroines anime special releasing with Crunchyroll on October 13th at 9AM PT. It will then continue with the official start of the Elbaph Arc with One Piece Episode 1156 making its debut with Crunchyroll on October 20th at 9AM PT. Episodes of the dub will then be releasing on a weekly basis through the rest of the Fall slate.

New episodes of One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be streaming with Crunchyroll on Tuesdays at 9AM PT for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Due to the major shift in production for the anime overall, the dub has been adjusted as well. But with the franchise wrapping up its run earlier this Summer, it also means that the dub can airing on a steady basis without any hiccups in its release. And after catching up with the Japanese broadcast a few years ago, this has been a great way for fans to keep up.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc Season 2 Continues in 2027

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Following the final episode of One Piece: Elbaph Arc‘s debut season, it was then confirmed that One Piece will be returning for its next season of episodes in 2027. No release date or window has yet to be announced as of this time, but the series will be releasing 26 new episodes when it returns. Toei Animation revealed that they will only be producing 26 episodes of the anime a year from now on, but the pacing of each episode has been sped up to make sure the anime covers the same amount of ground each year.

One Piece is also planning a much bigger return for the anime next year. One Piece Film God Valley has been announced as a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan in 2027. This is the first of two new movies now in development, and this one is teasing it will be taking on the massive God Valley Flashback from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series.

Will you be tuning into the One Piece English dub when it returns for new episodes this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!