My Hero Academia Visits Tokoyami's Past in Cute New Sketch

My Hero Academia has not revealed much of Fumikage Tokoyami's past in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series or the anime adaptation, but a cute new sketch has highlighted a small look into Tokoyami's past that has never been revealed before! Because there are so many students packed into Class 1-A alongside Izuku Midoriya, there really hasn't been a lot of time to explore each of them as fun as fans might have wanted to see. This is especially true for fans hoping to see more of their respective origin stories because there's simply just not enough time.

That's even more true these days while My Hero Academia continues through the final slate of battles for the series overall, there is even less time to help explore each of the characters who have either yet to play a major part or shown off a different side of them outside of the action. This is true for young heroes like Tokoyami, but at least fans have gotten a cute new look into his past together with Dark Shadow thanks to the newest volume of the My Hero Academia manga. Check it out below:

MHA Vol 38 extra ft. Tokoyami pic.twitter.com/J9lazrMXwy — ever (@DabisPoleDance) May 30, 2023

What to Know Before My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the intense fights of the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, but it has yet to be revealed just how much longer the series will actually run for. The anime recently wrapped up its run for My Hero Academia Season 6 earlier this year, but it was quickly confirmed that the anime would be returning for Season 7 of its run in the near future. Unfortunately, a release window or date has yet to be set for the new episodes.

It's also unclear as to whether or not the anime is ending sooner than expected either as there's not a lot of ground left to cover as the battles are really starting to wind down. At the same time, there are still some key stories that have yet to be wrapped up as fans are hoping to see certain things before My Hero Academia brings it all to an end.

