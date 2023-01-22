My Hero Academia Names Hawks Season 6's Newest MVP

My Hero Academia's sixth season is now working through all of the emotional turmoil and damage cause by the war between the heroes and villains in the first half of the season last Fall, and the newest episode of the series has named Hawks the newest MVP of the season thanks to the dive into his tragic origin story. The heroes are still in the wake of everything that went down, and while All For One and the villains are already making their move to cause as much chaos as possible, the heroes are still recovering enough to somehow even take that first step.

It's been an especially eye opening loss for the current top two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks. Although Hawks had been working to undermine the Paranormal Liberation Front for some time, he still do some intense damage in the fight with Dabi and can barely move around on his own. But given what everyone learned about Dabi during the climax of the fight, the series has named him the MVP for his desire to help protect Endeavor as much as he possibly can:

Why is Hawks My Hero Academia's MVP MVP for Episode 129?

Episode 129 of My Hero Academia catches up with Hawks as he travels with Best Jeanist to investigate his mother's home. He figures out that the reason Dabi knew his real name was likely because they got to his mother, and this turns out to be the case. It's here that fans get a look into his tragic upbringing with a criminal on the run father, and a mother who was doing everything she could to keep her partner safe. But all the while, Hawks was born into this terrible situation.

It eventually gets to the point where he's essentially sold to the Public Safety Commission with the promise that he could be a pro hero. Worshipping Endeavor thanks to the hero being the one putting his father away, the young Hawks agreed to all of this with the promise that he could be like Endeavor someday. But now in the present day, Hawks notices how much more trouble Endeavor is in now thanks to Dabi, and that's what's driving him forward to the next battle.

