My Hero Academia’s U.A. Traitor Gets An Unexpected Happy Ending

With My Hero Academia’s manga having long been wrapped up at this point, not many may remember the chokehold that the U.A. traitor theory had on fans for years during its serialisation. Kohei Horikoshi had fans pointing fingers at nearly every character from Principal Nezu to Class 1-A students like Kaminari, Hagakure, and even Tokoyami. But of course, the Final Act Saga of My Hero Academia inevitably revealed that the traitor was, in fact, Yugo Aoyama, who then went on to play a major role in the Final War and defeating All For One. Despite his betrayal, neither fans of the series nor Aoyama’s fellow classmates could ever bring themselves to resent him, and My Hero Academia’s newest release finally gave him the happy ending he deserves.

Following the conclusion of the Final War, Aoyama was seen leaving U.A. in Chapter 425 to make amends, making way for Shinso to join Class 1-A in his stead. Chapter 427 further saw Class 1-A throw Aoyama a farewell party, and though he was later seen accompanying Deku and the rest of the class in the final double spread in Chapter 430, at this point, it was still unclear if and how he became a pro-hero. Interestingly enough, the additional epilogue chapter included within Volume 42 confirmed that Aoyama had become a sidekick at Hagakure’s agency, and now My Hero Academia’s new fanbook reveals how he came to be a pro-hero after all.

My Hero Academia Reveals Aoyama Rejoined U.A.

My Hero Academia recently released the series’ final fanbook, titled My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, wherein Kohei Horikoshi finally expands on Aoyama’s fate following his departure from U.A. in the final few chapters of the series. In a snippet of the fan book that was translated and posted on X by @aitaikimochi, Horikoshi was asked whether Aoyama ended up switching schools after he dropped out of U.A. However, Horikoshi reveals that after Aoyama turned himself in to the authorities for aiding All For One, he ended up re-enrolling in U.A.

Question: Did Aoyama transfer to another school after he dropped out of U.A.?



Horikoshi: After he confessed and turned himself in to the authorities, he did enroll again. pic.twitter.com/IEGvLflSv8 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 1, 2025

It makes sense that Aoyama was allowed to eventually rejoin U.A., as in Chapter 425, Aoyama did mention that both Tsukauchi and Aizawa told him that he could stay. However, Aoyama wanted to make amends, which is why he decided to leave in the end. While Horikoshi’s response doesn’t mention so, it is likely that Aoyama served some kind of sentence, perhaps in the form of social work, to make up for his betrayal.

Although many fans are still divided on whether the entire U.A. traitor plot line was handled well, there’s not a single fan who would disagree about Aoyama still getting to be a hero at the end of it all. While many expected the traitor reveal to be vicious, in the end, it was hard not to have anything but sympathy for Aoyama. The revelation that Aoyama was initially quirkless painted him as a tragic version of Deku, and admittedly, Deku could have very well gone down the same dark path had he encountered All For One instead of All Might. All this goes to say that it’s nice to see that My Hero Academia gave Aoyama a happy ending after all, allowing Class 1-A to all be heroes together in the end.

My Hero Academia is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Source: @aitaikimochi on X.