My Hero Academia Guide Book to Get Official English Release

✖

My Hero Academia's official guidebook is finally getting an English release! This year's going to be quite a huge one for the My Hero Academia franchise, and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series will be branching out into all kinds of new releases and projects in 2021. Not only will the original manga release be heading into intense new territory as it explores the aftermath of a major war, but the anime will be returning next month for the much anticipated fifth season of the series. But Viz Media will be adding onto this mass of releases as well.

Viz Media has officially announced that they will be releasing the official guide book for the series, My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis, later this Fall. Ultra Analysis initially released in Japan back in 2019, and is packed with so much information that the Viz Media announcement promises 288 pages of content exploring the details about the heroes and villains of the series.

Announcement: My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis: The Official Character Guide drops Fall 2021! Learn everything about My Hero Academia’s heroes and villains. Includes 288 pages of content! pic.twitter.com/K4BVmiftbA — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Fall's going to be a great season to release this new guidebook as fans will then be pouring over all of the reveals coming with the fifth season of the series. Returning to screens on March 27th, My Hero Academia Season 5 will be picking up with the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original series. Fans in Japan will have something additional to look forward to this Summer as well.

Although it has yet to reveal many concrete details about what we can expect to see, My Hero Academia has confirmed that its third feature film project will be hitting Japan this Summer. A trio of mysterious posters was revealed alongside the announcement that tease Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki will be taking the center stage of the new film as they potentially take on the rest of the world's villains.

But what do you think? Will you be nabbing My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis when it releases this Fall? Which heroes or villains are you hoping to learn more about? Ready for My Hero Academia's new season and movie this year as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!