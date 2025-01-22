My Hero Academia: Shoto Todoroki Star Reacts to Young Fan’s Viral Video

My Hero Academia fans have been loving a recent viral video on TikTok where a young girl loves the fact Shoto Todoroki shares similarities with her, and it turns out that Shoto voice actor Yuki Kaji has seen the video and shared his support as well. My Hero Academia‘s anime is preparing to have a massive year as the franchise will be returning for the eighth and final season of the TV series overall. And that means that fans are going to get to see Shoto in action one last time along with Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A’s young heroes.

Shoto really had some big moments in My Hero Academia Season 7 as it aired last year, and has cemented himself as one of the top three heroes in the franchise as voted by fans. It turns out that there are some very young fans that can be accounted for too, however, as lastflashqueen on TikTok has gone viral with a special video that shows a young child noticing that Shoto shares a birthmark that looks exactly like hers. It’s super sweet and fans have really been embracing the young hero. Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Responds to Viral Video

But as spotted by Anime News Network, it turns out that this viral video has even reached the voice of Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia himself, Yuki Kaji as well. Taking to social media, Kaji shared that original series creator Kohei Horikoshi had actually shown him the viral video, “I watched a video of a girl who had a birthmark in the same place as Shoto that Horikoshi-sensei told me about,” Kaji’s message began. “‘It’s the same as me,’ she said, hugging the doll with a cute smile.” Which further shows how big of a viral video this really was.

As Kaji continues, it’s a message that Todoroki can still save someone even if he himself has a tragic origin for his own scar, “Even if he has a tragic backstory, it has the potential to save someone…There was a heroic side to this only Shoto could have.” And given how Todoroki’s main story has been how he has overcome his past and the trauma from the rest of the Todoroki family heading into the future, then My Hero Academia has clearly made an impact with fans of any age.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has a big year ahead as the anime is returning for Season 8. This will serve as the final season for the series overall, and that means it will finally bring the final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One to their proper conclusions. With the My Hero Academia manga coming to an end last year but returning for a special epilogue with the release of its final volume, it’s yet to be revealed which ending that the anime will be adapting when it ends its own run.

My Hero Academia will also be making a brand new anime debut later this Spring with the premiere of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. This is a prequel that takes place years before the events of the main series, and showcases a different side of the hero world that we see in action with Deku and the others. With new characters that have ties to some significant events seen in the anime’s final season, fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out for the prequel when it hits.

